How Joseph Parker compares with Deontay Wilder ahead of their heavyweight showdown

To help him plot the downfall of Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker will be seeking out Tyson Fury's advice.

ANALYSIS: The rewards on offer will not merely be financial when Joseph Parker returns to Saudi Arabia this week.

Just eight weeks after dispatching journeyman Simon Kean, the Kiwi heavyweight heads back to the capital Riyadh for a far more daunting assignment against Deontay Wilder, early on Sunday, December 24 (NZT).

The clash between the two former world champions is the co-main event of a show being billed as 'The Day of Reckoning' and Parker's stiffest test since that unification battle with Anthony Joshua 5 1⁄2 years ago.

As well as a reported $10 million payday, a victory would put Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) on the cusp of a world title shot.

Here's how the two fighters match up in the ring – and what Parker must do to upset the odds.

Tom Dulat/Getty Images Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker shake hands during a press conference in London in November.

EXPERIENCE

Despite having 10 fewer pro fights (36 to 46), Parker has faced the stronger competition overall, sharing the ring with former world champions Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr, plus top contenders Joe Joyce and Dillian Whyte.

Wilder turned pro four years earlier than Parker after capturing bronze at the 2008 Olympics, but faced criticism over his soft match-making as he racked up a 32-0 record – including a first round stoppage of current trainer Malik Scott – to earn a shot at the WBC title.

He showed there was more to his game than just a lethal right hand when he out-boxed Bermane Stiverne to claim the belt, defending it 10 times against mostly mediocre opposition.

Wilder's winning run came to an end against Tyson Fury, escaping with a disputed split draw from their first meeting before back-to-back knockout losses brought his reign to a morale-crushing end.

No doubt Parker and trainer Andy Lee will be leaning heavily on Fury for advice on how to take him down.

Al Bello/Getty Images Deontay Wilder stopped Robert Helenius in the first round of his previous outing in October last year.

POWER

Stoppages in his past two outings brought Parker's knockout ratio up to a respectable 72% with 23 early finishes from 36 fights. He's shown more of a killer instinct with Lee in his corner, but still lacks true one-punch knockout power.

That's something that Wilder has in spades, the heavy-handed Alabama native halting 42 of his 46 opponents (91.3%), often in sickening fashion (he left Siarhei Liakhovich convulsing on the canvas).

It's what makes him so dangerous – he can be losing every round (see his rematch with Luis Ortiz) only to land one blow that ends the contest in an instant.

Advantage: Wilder

Steve Marcus/Getty Images Deontay Wilder took some heavy punches from Luis Ortiz before ending their sequel in round seven.

CHIN

Both Parker and Wilder have seen their aura take a hit in recent times after being stopped for the first time as professionals.

For Parker, the end of his proud record came at the hands of Joe Joyce last year, while Wilder was put down five times across two defeats to Fury, raising questions over his punch resistance.

The American has only fought once in the two years since, so hasn't really had his chin checked, something Parker will want to change quickly.

Advantage: Parker

Steve Marcus/Getty Images Deontay Wilder used his jab to great effect when he outpointed Bermane Stiverne to win the WBC title.

JAB

When you've got the most destructive right hand in the business, your other attributes can be overlooked. That's certainly the case with Wilder's jab, a potent weapon that enables him to control the distance and set up his power punches.

He unleashes it quickly and often, landing more than 30% (above the divisional average of 25.5%), and some of them have enough steam to stop adversaries in their tracks.

Parker has a snappy jab himself but faces a battle to overcome the huge 18cm reach disadvantage to consistently beat Wilder to the punch.

Advantage: Wilder

Peter Byrne/Getty Images Joseph Parker showed quick feet and fast hands as he pummelled Derek Chisora in their 2021 rematch.

HANDSPEED AND FOOTWORK

One area where Parker will look to impose himself is through his superior speed of hand and foot.

The New Zealander is capable of putting together blazing combinations in full flow and has the footwork and lateral movement to avoid Wilder's incoming fire.

Wilder is no slouch himself in the handspeed stakes, though he does have a tendency to telegraph that overhand right, leaving himself vulnerable to fast counters.

It's up to Parker to make him miss, then pay.

Advantage: Parker

Al Bello/Getty Images Tyson Fury was able to use his superior size and strength to bully Deontay Wilder around the ring.

SIZE AND STRENGTH

The size difference was apparent when Wilder and Parker came face-to-face in London. At around 6ft 4in (193cm) tall, Parker is among the smaller heavyweights and gives up three inches to his lanky rival.

But what Parker lacks in height, he makes up for in brawn. The sturdy Kiwi tipped the scales at 250.1lbs (113.4kg) for his last bout, while Wilder was a comparatively svelte 214lb (97kg) when he met Robert Helenius last year.

With his skinny legs and wiry frame, Wilder doesn't have the body shape of a typical heavyweight, though looks can be deceiving. He is deceptively strong on the inside, holding his own against bigger men.

Still, Parker will want to impose himself up close early on, using his extra bulk to rough Wilder up and let him know that he's in a dogfight.

Advantage: Wilder

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Joseph Parker has looked fitter and leaner since teaming up with former US marine George Lockhart.

STAMINA

This is an area where Parker holds an advantage, particularly since teaming with strength and conditioning guru George Lockhart this year.

During their brief partnership, the former US marine has whipped Parker into near career-best shape. He looked far leaner and fitter against Faiga Opelu (first round TKO) and Kean (third round KO) than his lethargic points win over Jack Massey in January, having changed up his diet and training regime.

Those adjustments have given the 31-year-old a new lease of life as he enters the twilight of his career. Unlike Wilder, who has only heard the final bell twice, Parker has gone the distance 12 times so will be confident he can last the pace.

Wilder, by contrast, showed worrying signs of fatigue in his trilogy fight with Fury. At 38, Father Time may be catching up with him, so if Parker can get through the first six rounds, he might be able to capitalise down the stretch.

Advantage: Parker

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Even journeyman Simon Kean managed to land some eye-catching shots on Joseph Parker's chin.

DEFENCE

While Parker's defensive game has improved markedly under Lee, especially in terms of his head movement, he still gets clipped too often by punches that he ought to have blocked or avoided.

Even the unheralded Kean managed to land some eye-catching shots on Parker's chin, albeit without seriously troubling the Kiwi. Allowing Wilder to do the same would guarantee an early night.

The 'Bronze Bomber' can be a surprisingly elusive target, using his long reach (211cm) to keep his opponents at arm's length.

Fury was able to use his size to bully his way inside and force Wilder backwards, preventing him from planting his feet and getting leverage on his signature right hand. Being smaller in stature, Parker might struggle to employ the same tactic.

Advantage: Wilder

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Joseph Parker will have to box a near-perfect fight to have any chance of upsetting Deontay Wilder.

THE VERDICT

There's no doubt Parker is a more technically sound fighter than Wilder, who has long been considered a bit of a one-trick pony. The problem is, the trick the American possesses – fight-ending power – is a pretty good one.

Sharing the ring with one of the hardest punching heavyweights in history, Parker must produce a near flawless display to avoid Wilder's ferocious right hand and finish the fight on his feet.

He only needs to lose concentration for a split-second – which he has been guilty of in the past – for Wilder to land flush and turn his lights out.

However, if – and it's a big if – the former WBO champion stays switched on for 36 minutes, he can box his way to a decision that would catapult him back in the world title picture.