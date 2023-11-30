Dean Lonergan 'very nervous' as star trio face toughest tests

IBO super bantamweight world title fight: Mea Motu v Chandni Mehra. Where: McKay Stadium, Whangārei. When: Saturday, December 2. Coverage: Live on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now

Dean Lonergan will feel a mixture of excitement and nerves when he takes his seat at Whangārei's McKay Stadium this weekend.

The veteran boxing promoter has put together a bumper card on Saturday night featuring three of the country's premier fighting attractions in Mea Motu, Lani Daniels and Jerome Pampellone.

Motu (17-0, 10 KOs) headlines the show, defending her IBO super bantamweight crown for the second time against Chandni Mehra (12-4-1, 4 KOs), while fellow Northlander Daniels (9-2-2, 1 KO) will attempt to make New Zealand boxing history by winning a world title in a second weight class.

And to top it off, light heavyweight contender Pampellone (17-0, 10 KOs) faces his stiffest challenge yet when he meets Mexican Rogelio 'Porky' Medina (41-9, 35 KOs) in a 10-rounder that could have major ramifications for his own world title ambitions.

It promises to be a momentous occasion with a vocal, sellout crowd poised to raise the roof off the arena in support of their local heroes.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Lani Daniels is aiming to make New Zealand boxing history by winning a world title in a second division.

Yet Lonergan can't help but feel slightly edgy as fight night fast approaches, particularly after seeing their respective opponents in the flesh.

The former Duco Events supremo, who now runs his own firm, D&L Events, alongside son Liam, believes the public might be underestimating what Motu, Daniels and Pampellone are up against on Saturday.

Take Daniels' opponent, Australian Desley Robinson. On paper, her modest 5-1 record might not look like much to worry about, but Lonergan points to her “extensive amateur background” and powerful physique as reasons to be fearful.

“She grew up in the Queensland bush, a 12-hour drive from Brisbane, and what particularly concerns me about her is just how tough she is,” Lonergan said of Robinson after catching a glimpse of 'Lady D' up close.

“This is a woman who for the last 12 months, has been a fulltime concrete layer, six days a week, in the hot Queensland sun. She does that eight hours a day.

“She's also a personal trainer, which she does from anywhere to two to four hours. She's got three kids that she looks after, and in between all of that, she fits in boxing training at night.

“So she is incredibly mentally tough to be able to do that on an ongoing basis, number one. And number two, she's very, very strong across the shoulder and in the arms. Obviously when you are screening concrete all day, you get a real tough resilience.

“I've seen her fight before, she throws a lot of punches, so Lani has a massive fight ahead of her.”

Lonergan said Robinson would be motivated by the chance to “change her life” by capturing a world title and potentially being able to box fulltime for a living.

D&L EVENTS Indian challenger Chandni Mehra's height and reach are expected to give Mea Motu some problems.

Nevertheless, he had faith that Daniels and her trainer John Conway had done the hard yards in camp to ensure she added another belt to her collection in front of her whānau.

If Lonergan was worried enough for Daniels to insert a rematch clause, he was even more anxious about Motu and Pampellone's assignments.

He expected Mehra's height and reach to give Motu problems, and said the 22-year-old's happy-go-lucky demeanour was a smokescreen: she was here to do business.

“What Chandni brings to the table is she is a lot taller than Mea, she is a lot slimmer than Mea and she's a lot younger than Mea,” said Lonergan.

“Styles make fights, so it's going to be interesting to see how she uses her extra height and reach.

D&L EVENTS Jerome Pampellone's next opponent Rogelio 'Porky' Medina knocks out an unbeaten prospect in 2014.

“It's a fight that I'm super concerned about because we've got big plans for Mea. We want to start unifying the division after this, we expect her to go to No 1 in the IBF again and be in position to fight [champion] Ellie Scotney, and then we're looking at the WBA after that.

“But for Mea to get to those heights, she has to win here, and the problem is she has a very young, hungry Indian in front of her who can really fight.

“This might be her toughest opponent to date. We don't need the applecart being upset now.”

The same can certainly be said of Pampellone's adversary Medina, a 50-fight veteran who has shared the ring with no fewer than six former and current world champions in a long career.

Throw in 35 knockouts from 41 wins, and you can see why Lonergan will be a bag of nerves when ‘The Panther' climbs through the ropes.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Mexican Rogelio 'Porky' Medina packs a punch with 35 knockouts from 41 wins during a 16-year career.

“This is by far and away Jerome's toughest fight. We've had international fights before, but not of this calibre,” he said of the tough-as-nails Mexican.

“Isaac [Peach, Pampellone's trainer] specifically picked him as a very hard development fight for Jerome.

“The last two fights [against Mose Auimatagi Jr and Luvuyo Sizani] we expected a lot more than one round, we were expecting sort of full length fights, but Jerome's taken them out in one round, which was an incredible result.

“This guy here, if he takes him out early on in the fight, it will be the most incredible result I think we've seen from a prospect to come out of this country as this Medina is tough as hell.

“We're going to find out just how good he is on Saturday night.”