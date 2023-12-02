What you need to know about Mea Motu and Lani Daniels' world title fights in Whangārei

IBO super bantamweight champion Mea Motu says she wants to be a good role model for her children.

New Zealand's two current world champions will share top billing in a homecoming show in Whangārei on Saturday night.

Kaitaia's Mea Motu (17-0, 6 KOs) defends her IBO world super bantamweight crown for the second time in the main event of a bumper bill at the city's McKay Stadium.

She is joined on the card by fellow Northlander Lani Daniels (9-2-2, 1 KO), who is seeking to make New Zealand boxing history by capturing a world title in a second division.

Here's all you need to know about a huge night of world championship boxing in the Far North.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Northland's Mea Motu and Lani Daniels are both involved in world title fights in Whangārei on Saturday.

What's at stake?

Motu's IBO world title will be on the line when she steps into the ring with Indian challenger Chandni Mehra (12-4-1, 4 KOs).

After coming through adversity to defend her belt against Ellen Simwaka in August, Motu will be determined to put on a show in front of her friends and whānau and has a point to prove after losing her No 1 spot in the IBF rankings.

But she will have her hands full against Mehra, a 22-year-old fighter from Manipur who has been boxing professionally since the age of 17 and holds significant height and reach advantages over the Kiwi.

Daniels, meanwhile, is on an historic mission to add the IBF's light heavyweight title to her collection having won that organisation's vacant heavyweight trinket in May.

Australian Desley 'Lady D' Robinson (5-1, 1 KO) stands in her way of glory and the Queensland-based concreter has the tools to spoil Daniels' homecoming party.

Robinson fought and won in New Zealand in May, so will have no qualms about heading into the lion's den. Eight-hour shifts on the building site have given her a powerful physique that Daniels will need to be wary of if she is to get the victory.

Both ought to pass their respective exams, though their nervous promoter Dean Lonergan has inserted a rematch clause just in case they should freeze on the big stage.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mea Motu's opponent Chandi Mehra is aiming to become the first Indian woman to win a world title.

What are the other fights to look out for?

Without doubt rising light heavyweight sensation Jerome Pampellone's 10-round clash with battle-hardened Mexican Rogelio 'Porky' Medina.

Pampellone (17-0, 10 KOs) is widely viewed as New Zealand's top male boxer not named Joseph Parker and is ranked in the top 10 by the IBF, despite only turning professional three years ago.

But 'The Panther' will be taking a huge step up in class against Medina, a 50-fight veteran who has mixed it with the very best during a 16-year-long career that has produced 35 knockouts.

Having shared the ring with no fewer than seven former and current world champions and held in own, Medina will have no fear against Pampellone.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jerome Pampellone has moved into the top 10 of the IBF's world rankings under trainer Isaac Peach.

The 35-year-old is coming to win and put himself back into the mix at 175lbs. He is known for his aggressive, front-foot style, frequently throwing north of 1000 punches in his fights.

Pampellone may have to come through serious adversity for the first time in his near-flawless professional campaign and if he can get the win, it will make a real statement to his fellow contenders.

It would be a surprise if he gets rid of Medina in the first round like his past two opponents, Luvuyo Sizani and Mose Auimatagi Jr, but Pampellone is certainly capable of becoming the fifth man to halt the Mexican inside the distance.

Expect fireworks, for however long this one lasts.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Rogelio 'Porky' Medina has won 35 of his 50 fights by knockout and is renowned for his high work rate.

Who else is on the card?

Super flyweight Zain Adams (4-0, 2 KOs) will look to extend his unbeaten start in the pro ranks when he takes on Thailand's Patthaphi Camton in a six-rounder.

South Africa-born Adams, who trains out of the Peach Boxing Gym, is viewed as a future prospect but faces a stern test from Camton, who has won all three of his fights by knockout.

Also on the undercard, the Isaac Peach-trained Roseanna Cox (1-0, 1 KOs) – back in New Zealand after representing England at amateur level – tackles Northland Kauri rugby player Trish Vaka (1-6, 1 KO) in a six-round catchweight contest.

A decorated amateur, Cox has been vocal in calling out Daniels and should have too much for the tough but limited Vaka, who has never been stopped in her six losses but is coming off a four-year hiatus since her last outing, a decision loss to Daniels' opponent, Robinson.

There is also a corporate heavyweight bout between Northland rugby players Matt Matich and Kurt Benney to keep the punters entertained.

Matich represents the Taniwha in the NPC while Benney plays club rugby for Kamo in the Northland premier competition.

Matich has fought once before, losing on points to former All Black Liam Messam last year, so will be favoured to get the win.

How can I watch?

The main fight card will be shown on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now from 7pm, priced at $39.95. The coverage gets under way at 7pm.

What they said

Mea Motu: “My goal is to make a statement, because I definitely want to show the world what the Nightmea Motu is going to do.”

Chandni Mehra: “I've come here to win, and by God's grace, it's going to be a win!”

Lani Daniels: “I was blessed with God-given talent and I'm wanting to put that on that world stage. I've got a powerful combination that anybody should fear.”

Jerome Pampellone: "It's a big challenge for me but it's a challenge I'm ready for."

AT A GLANCE

Main fight card

Mea Motu v Chandni Mehra (IBO world super bantamweight title)

Lani Daniels v Desley Robinson (IBF light heavyweight world title)

Jerome Pampellone v Rogelio Medina (light heavyweights)

Zain Adams v Patthaphi Camton (super flyweights)

Roseanna Cox v Trish Vaka (catchweight)

Matt Matich v Kurt Benney (heavyweights)