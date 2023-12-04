'What the hell was he waiting for?': Referee slammed for not stopping UFC fight sooner

Jalin Turner was allowed to rain down blows on a defenceless Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night in Austin.

One of the UFC’s most experienced referees has come under fire after allowing a bout to continue while one of the fighters was lying prone on the canvas unable to defend himself.

Veteran official Kerry Hatley was the man in the middle for the co-main event of UFC Fight Night in Austin on Saturday night (Sunday NZT) between lightweight contenders Jalin Turner and Bobby Green.

Turner, who only stepped in at nine days’ notice when Kiwi Dan Hooker withdrew from the contest after sustaining a broken arm in training, took full advantage of his unexpected opportunity by halting his fellow American in the opening round.

But it was the way in which he secured the stoppage that came in for heavy criticism afterwards, including from former fighters and the UFC’s president Dana White.

After sending Green to the mat with a couple of hard right hands, Turner proceeded to jump on top of his badly dazed rival and rain in blows on the seemingly defenceless Green.

Josh Hedges/Getty Images Jalin Turner rains down blows on a defenceless Bobby Green as referee Kerry Hatley watches on.

At that point, it seemed like Hatley would wave it off, but for some reason he allowed the carnage to continue for far longer than necessary, given that Green wasn’t fighting back.

After copping a barrage of blows to the back and side of his head, Hatley eventually stepped in to hand Turner the biggest win of his UFC career. The Californian improved to 14-7, rebounding from two successive split decision losses, one of which came at the hands of Hooker in July.

However, the shine was taken off his victory somewhat by the angry reaction from several prominent MMA fighters and journalists, who felt that Green had been put in danger by Hatley’s “disgraceful” actions.

Commentating on the fight for ESPN, former champion Michael Bisping said it was "disgusting" that the bout had been allowed to continue for so long.

“He was face down, he was getting teed off on by a world-class, very powerful striker. Kerry Hatley is a great referee, but what the hell was he waiting for?” asked Bisping.

“Peoples' lives are at stake, their long-term health is at stake. That was utterly disgusting and disgraceful.”

Never one to mince his words, White said the delayed stoppage was “one of the worst I’ve ever seen” but offered his support to Hatley, who “knows he made a mistake ... and does not feel good about it.”

Green, a veteran of 48 pro bouts, left the Octagon without assistance and later congratulated Turner backstage and on social media.

But that didn’t stop a number of UFC stars from venting their fury at the referee.

“One of the absolute worst stoppages in MMA history. On your stomach taking punches and it still isn't enough. Crazy!”, was the view of former two-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Green’s fellow lightweight Dustin Poirier called it a "horrible stoppage", while prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani described the decision to continue for 12 more seconds than necessary as “criminal”.

“At no point was he able to intelligently defend himself in that. Ref should've stopped it after one or two shots on the ground max,” opined Chase Hooper, another UFC lightweight.

Elsewhere, on the card, rising Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan scored a first-round knockout of Beneil Dariush in the main event.

Tsarukyan took 64 seconds to see off the American, landing a blow with the knee and following it up with a flurry of punches.