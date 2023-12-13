What happened when Shane Cameron got a phone call from Mike Tyson

Kiwi boxing legend Shane Cameron has revealed what happened one morning in Las Vegas when Mike Tyson called.

You’re in a Las Vegas bar with a mate. A man comes up to you and claims Mike Tyson is his “boy”. You don’t have your phone, but he gives your friend a number he claims is Tyson’s.

It sounds like the start of a Hollywood blockbuster, but it actually happened to Kiwi boxing legend Shane Cameron.

Cameron had actually sparred with Tyson in 2005, but didn’t think he would remember him, or that sending him a text six years later would get any sort of response.

He was wrong.

At his peak, Cameron was one of the best heavyweight boxers in the world, and lost a cruiserweight world title fight to Danny Green in 2012. He’s the latest guest on Stuff’s Generally Famous celebrity interview podcast, hosted by Simon Bridges.

Cameron told Bridges that Tyson’s friend tried to call the boxing icon multiple times in front of Cameron, but he didn’t answer.

Despite his scepticism, Cameron decided to try his luck and text the number on the phone belonging to the friend he was holidaying with.

“I just said, ‘Oh hey, Mike. It's Shane Cameron. I'm in town for a couple of days [it’d] be cool to catch up.’”

The next morning, the phone rang. It was Tyson. Employing an uncannily accurate impression, Cameron told Bridges what he said.

“He goes, ‘It’s Mike Tyson.’ Then he went straight into [asking] ‘what ... happened with that Danny Green fight, man?’

“So, he must have been watching my career, following my career, and when I had my world title fight against Danny Green, he’s watching it,” said Cameron.

Also on the episode, Cameron discussed losing to David Tua in the so-called Fight of the Century, in 2009, why it was his least favourite fight, and how he and Tua eventually got over their rivalry.

