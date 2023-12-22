All you need to know about Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder's heavyweight clash

To help him plot the downfall of Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker will be seeking out Tyson Fury's advice.

'The Day of Reckoning' has arrived for Joseph Parker.

Just eight weeks after his last outing, the Kiwi heavyweight is back in Saudi Arabia to face fellow former champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) in the co-main event of a blockbuster show.

Up against one of the hardest punching heavyweights in boxing history, Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) is a significant betting underdog ($5.50 to $1.12 for Wilder at the TAB), yet is convinced he can upset those odds and catapult himself into title contention.

Still, a fourth defeat might mark the end of the road for the former WBO champion, who has long spoken of his desire to hang up the gloves with all his faculties intact.

Here's all you need to know as Parker prepares for his date with destiny in Riyadh.

What's at stake?

Plenty, for both men, who have made no secret of their hunger to return to the top.

Whoever prevails is expected to face the victor of the main event between Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) and Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) in March.

It's an open secret that the Saudis want Wilder to face Joshua in a long-awaited battle between two of the most marketable stars in the division. But Parker can derail those plans by upsetting Wilder and, should Joshua overcome Wallin, can secure another crack at the Brit.

Parker lost his WBO title to Joshua in their unification showdown in 2018 and has been desperate to atone for his underwhelming performance that night ever since.

A victory over Joshua would then put him in pole position to challenge for all the belts, withTyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk scheduled to meet in an historic undisputed fight in February.

Whether Parker would be willing to fight his good mate Fury if that scenario plays out is another matter.

Al Bello/Getty Images Deontay Wilder made 10 successful defences of the WBC world heavyweight title he captured in 2015.

Who is Deontay Wilder?

Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the 38-year-old Wilder is one of the biggest hitters in boxing's storied history, having ended 42 of his 45 professional fights prematurely (93.3%).

A decorated amateur, Wilder went to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing where he won bronze at heavyweight, losing to Italy's Clemente Russo in the semifinals.

He turned pro shortly afterwards and reeled off 32 wins – all by knockout – in seven years before earning his first world title shot.

Wilder showed he was more than just a one-trick pony by comfortably out-boxing Bermane Stiverne over 12 rounds to capture the WBC crown.

He defended that belt 10 times against mostly mediocre competition until Fury brought his reign to a brutal end.

Wilder has only fought once since – a first round demolition of Robert Helenius – and Parker and his team will hope he is rusty when they enter the ring in Riyadh.

Al Bello/Getty Images Deontay Wilder knocks out Robert Helenius in the first round of his most recent outing 14 months ago.

Where will the fight be won and lost?

It's pretty simple really – Parker must avoid Wilder’s thunderous right hand for 36 minutes to have a chance of victory.

Easier said than done, of course, given that Wilder has stopped all but one of the opponents he has faced. But it just so happens that the one man he failed to nail down is Parker's confidant Fury, who will no doubt be spilling tea on the 'Bronze Bomber' having shared the ring with him on three occasions (two wins and a draw).

While Parker is the more technically sound fighter of the two, Wilder is a better boxer than his detractors suggest. It's not a given that the Kiwi will out-box him.

Still, Parker's best hope is to use his speed of hand and foot to tag Wilder and avoid the incoming fire, putting him on the backfoot to prevent him from getting leverage on his signature punch.

He will need to earn Wilder's respect early with his own power, too, but having scored two successive knockouts – and seen his rival halted twice by Fury – Parker will be confident of putting a dent on the American.

It's a fascinating clash of styles and though Wilder is rightly the favourite, write off a dialled-in Parker at your peril.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa can revive his stuttering career with a win over contender Frank Sanchez.

Are there any other Kiwis on the card?

Yes. Parker's fellow Aucklander and one-time rival Junior Fa (20-2, 11 KOs) will aim to give his stuttering career a boost when he takes on Cuban contender Frank Sanchez (23-0, 16 KOs) in the first of six heavyweight bouts.

Having dropped two of his last three fights (a creditable decision defeat to Parker, and a shocking first round TKO loss to Australian slugger Lucas Browne last year) Fa is viewed as a long shot and will likely need to knock out Sanchez, a crafty boxer-puncher, to prevail.

Despite his recent struggles, Fa has returned to the top 10 of the WBA's latest rankings. A win over Sanchez would go some way towards justifying that lofty placing.

Tom Dulat/Getty Images There's no love lost between England's Daniel Dubois, left, and trash-talking New Yorker Jarrell Miller.

What are the other must-see bouts?

The Saudis have splashed their seemingly limitless cash to put together an impressive looking bill from top to bottom.

Outside the main and co-main events, the pick of the bouts is the grudge match between heavyweights Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) and serial drug cheat Jarrell Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs).

Brash New Yorker Miller has been his usual trash-talking self in the buildup and might have too much dog in him for England's Dubois, who has been accused of quitting in his two losses but carries fight-ending power.

Elsewhere, Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) makes what figures to be a routine defence of his WBA light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs), while unbeaten Aussie Jai Opetaia – cruelly stripped of his IBF cruiserweight world title – takes on another Englishman, Ellis Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs).

And Russian wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0, 17 KOs) will aim to extend his perfect record when he collides with Agit Kabayel (23-0, 15 KOs) of Germany.

How can I watch?

The eight-fight card will be shown live on streaming service DAZN, priced at $27.99. You will need to have a subscription in order to purchase the pay-per-view.

Coverage gets under way at 5am on Sunday morning.

What they said

Deontay Wilder: "My main thing is to have a great performance and a devastating knockout."

Joseph Parker: "I'm going to go out there, fight hard, and win."

AT A GLANCE

Main fight card

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin (heavyweights)

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker (heavyweights)

Filip Hrgovic v Mark De Mori (heavyweights)

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur (WBA light heavyweight title)

Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro (cruiserweights)

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller (heavyweights)

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel (heavyweights)

Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa (heavyweights)