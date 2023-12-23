'Don't blink, baby': Deontay Wilder's warning to Joseph Parker ahead of Saudi clash

Ahead of their Saudi clash, Joseph Parker laughs off Deontay Wilder's claim he ducked him in the past.

Heavyweight fight: Joseph Parker v Deontay Wilder. Where: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. When: Sunday, December 24 (NZT). Coverage: Follow live updates on Stuff.

Sporting a traditional Middle Eastern headdress, Joseph Parker exuded calm and confidence as he fronted the world's media for the final time before taking on the most daunting assignment of his 36-fight career in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

The former WBO heavyweight title holder will attempt to return to the marquee division's top table on Sunday (NZT) by upsetting fellow former world champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) in the co-main event of a blockbuster card at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena.

It's a mission fraught with danger given that American Wilder has knocked out an eye-watering 42 of his 43 opponents, though it’s one the 31-year-old Kiwi is convinced he can complete to fire himself back into the world title picture.

After all, whoever is victorious in the Saudi capital is likely to meet British superstar Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) next, provided he gets past Swede Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) in the main event of a show billed as the 'Day of Reckoning'.

How Parker would love a chance to avenge that loss to Joshua in Cardiff almost six years ago, which saw him relinquish his WBO crown and proud unbeaten record.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Joseph Parker wore a traditional Middle Eastern headdress during the final press conference in Riyadh.

He cannot afford to freeze on the big stage like he did under the lights at the Principality Stadium that fateful evening if he's to get his hand raised against Wilder, who, for all his shortcomings as a boxer, possesses one of the most lethal weapons in the history of the sport in the shape of his right hand.

If he lands clean on Parker's chin, it will almost certainly be lights out for the Aucklander, who needs to be switched on for every second he is in the ring, while using his speed and footwork to out-box and out-fox his rival.

Having the ear of the only man to beat Wilder as a professional – his good mate and training partner Tyson Fury – is obviously a bonus and the 'Gypsy King' will no doubt have provided some useful intel.

However, Parker doesn't share the same physical advantages as the Brit, namely his size, height and reach, and will need to come up with his own plan with trainer Andy Lee to shock the world and derail plans to match Wilder with Joshua in March.

“I'm here, and I'm ready”, said Parker, who halted Simon Kean at the same venue barely eight weeks ago. “I've had a great camp, we're going to this fight with a good gameplan, great strategy. I respect Wilder, but I'm here to do a job. I'm here to win.”

When pressed to give more details about his preparation and the influence of Fury, Parker was understandably unwilling to lay his cards on the table, only promising to “put on a great display”.

Wilder, who has only fought one round in two years, shrugged off any concerns about ring rust and vowed “to do what I do best” by delivering another highlight reel knockout.

“It's something that's God-given … it's something that comes naturally and I'm coming to do it again,” the 38-year-old said of his well-earned reputation as one of boxing's hardest hitters.

“Don't blink, baby. Bam, goodnight!” Wilder warned Parker, before suggesting that the New Zealander had been scared to fight him when they were both champions, a theory given short shrift by the Kiwi.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Joseph Parker and trainer Andy Lee are confident they have the gameplan to pull of an almighty upset.

“I don't run from anyone. As you can see, I fight the best in the world,” Parker fired back. “This is a tough test, but I know I can knock him out, 100%.”

The mutual respect between the two fighters has been evident throughout the buildup, and Parker even gave Wilder props for a zinger of a one-liner.

“It's good that he's getting advice, I hope he takes it all in because when he wakes up he's going to be like, 'Damn. They lied to me',” offered Wilder, drawing a hearty laugh from his opponent.

“Nowadays my name is called Dr Sleep, and I've definitely got the night quilt in my right hand, so I hope he brought a pillow.”

Wilder and a lean-looking Parker then met on the stage for the traditional face-off, sharing an intense staredown two days out from their eagerly anticipated encounter.

On a stacked undercard featuring four more heavyweight fights, Parker's compatriot and former foe Junior Fa (20-2, 11 KOs) faces a stiff test of his own against unbeaten Cuban stylist Frank Sanchez (23-0, 16 KOs).

The 34-year-old Fa – who has been providing sparring for Wilder – is seeking to re-establish himself as a legitimate player in the division after back-to-back defeats to Parker (points) and Lucas Browne (TKO) saw his stocks take a tumble.

He will have his work cut out against Sanchez, a crafty boxer-puncher tipped for the top but yet to really face anyone of note himself beyond fellow contender Efe Ajagba.

But Fa is ready to grasp his unexpected opportunity with both hands and prove that he belongs at the top level.

“I'm not kidding myself, this guy is a good boxer, he's got good skills,” Fa said when asked about the scale of the challenge in front of him.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Deontay Wilder has promised to add Joseph Parker's name to his lengthy list of knockout victims.

“But I trust my team, I trust my gameplan, I trust myself. I'm going to peak at the right time and bring the best version of myself and get him out of there.”

Fa also had a word of advice for his countryman Parker, having shared the ring with Wilder during camp.

“There's no secret with him – the man hits hard!” Fa said of Wilder. “And you have to be sharp every second that you are in there with him, and that's exactly what I'm planning to do when I'm in there with Frank Sanchez.

“I need to be sharp every second that I'm in there with him, keep my wits about me, stick to the gameplan and come away with the win.”

If either Fa or Parker could fashion an upset, it would shake up the heavyweight order and put them in line for even more lucrative fights. Conversely, a defeat – depending on its nature – may well bring their respective boxing journeys to an end.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Joseph Parker

Age: 31

Height: 193cm

Weight: 113kg

Reach: 193cm

Pro record: 33-3 (23 KOs)

Deontay Wilder

Age: 38

Height: 201cm

Weight: 98kg

Reach: 211cm

Pro record: 43-2-1 (42 KOs)

TAB odds: Parker, $5.50; Wilder, $1.12; draw: $18