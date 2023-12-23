Joseph Parker to fight 'fire with fire' after coming in lighter for his clash with Deontay Wilder

Ahead of their Saudi clash, Joseph Parker laughs off Deontay Wilder's claim he ducked him in the past.

Heavyweight fight: Joseph Parker v Deontay Wilder. Where: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. When: Sunday, December 24 (NZT). Coverage: Follow live updates on Stuff.

A lean Joseph Parker weighed in almost five pounds lighter than for his last fight as he seeks to upset the odds against Deontay Wilder in their blockbuster heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).

Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) is a big underdog against Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), one of the hardest punching heavyweights in boxing history, and will need to be quick on his feet to avoid the American's lethal right hand and have a chance of securing a career-best victory at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena.

So it was no surprise to see the New Zealander had shed a bit of excess weight from his routine third round knockout of Canadian journeyman Simon Kean eight weeks ago in the same city.

Parker tipped the scales at 245.3lbs (111.2kg) at Friday's (Saturday NZT) public weigh-in, cutting a relaxed figure ahead of his most daunting test since he turned professional 11 years ago.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker face off after weighing in for their clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old Wilder was also a trim 213lbs (96.6kg), over a pound lighter than he was for his first round demolition of Robert Helenius in October last year and significantly lighter than he was for the latter two of his three fights against Tyson Fury, when he weighed in at 231lbs (104.7kg) and 238lbs (107.9kg) respectively.

Wilder's trainer Malik Scott is well aware of Parker's speed and movement, having been a regular sparring partner of the former WBO champion when he was trained by Kevin Barry.

He knows the 'Bronze Bomber' can't afford to gas early as he did against Fury after packing on more muscle with Parker renowned for his stamina and high workrate over 12 rounds.

By the same token, Parker's cornerman Andy Lee – who helped mastermind his cousin Fury's two wins over Wilder – will have learned the lessons from that crushing defeat to Joe Joyce 15 months ago, when the Kiwi paid the price for coming in too heavy and was stopped for the first time.

That night in Manchester, Parker looked exhausted from the second round and was unable to withstand a brutal assault from the giant Brit, eventually succumbing in the 11th round.

He later blamed a chest infection he picked up in fight week for his poor conditioning, yet had no such worries when he spoke to media in Riyadh before his date with destiny, predicting he would get the job done against his fellow former world champion by any means necessary.

“We're here, we're ready and I can't wait,” said a relaxed-looking Parker. “We're going to be aggressive, and I'm going to go in there and execute this plan, follow the strategies, and get the win.”

Lee promised his charge would “fight fire with fire and let his hands go” and said he expected Parker to shock the world and deliver a knockout victory.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Joseph Parker and trainer Andy Lee are confident they can shock the world and stop Deontay Wilder.

Wilder, meanwhile, warned Parker that he had never fought anyone like him before or “felt the power that I possess”.

When asked what would happen if the Kiwi came out aggressively, Wilder didn't mince his words.

“Bam, baby. Goodnight.”

After stepping off the scales, the pair shared another intense staredown on the dais in which neither man wanted to avert their gaze. Parker then initiated a sporting fist bump.

The winner of their high-stakes contest is likely to go on to face Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) next in March, should the Briton come through unscathed against Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) in the main event.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has notable height and reach advantages over Joseph Parker.

Further down the stacked 'Day of Reckoning' bill, Parker's compatriot Junior Fa (20-2, 11 KOs) is seeking to re-establish himself as a legitimate contender in the heavyweight division against the unbeaten Frank Sanchez (23-0, 16 KOs).

Fa came in at a hefty 278.9lbs (126.5kg), while Sanchez was a more chiselled 238lb (107.9kg) for their 10-round encounter.

The Aucklander's extra bulk suggests he will be hunting for the knockout, mindful that he is unlikely to out-box the slick Cuban.

The card gets under way at 5am on Sunday morning (NZT) with live updates on Stuff.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Joseph Parker

Age: 31

Height: 193cm

Weight: 111.1kg

Reach: 193cm

Pro record: 33-3 (23 KOs)

Deontay Wilder

Age: 38

Height: 201cm

Weight: 96.6kg

Reach: 211cm

Pro record: 43-2-1 (42 KOs)

TAB odds: Parker, $5.50; Wilder, $1.12; draw: $18