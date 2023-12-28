Who could Joseph Parker fight next? Six potential opponents after stunning Deontay Wilder

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker claims his biggest victory since his WBO world title triumph in 2016.

ANALYSIS: Boxing is a notoriously fickle business, as Joseph Parker can attest.

Little over a year ago, the Kiwi heavyweight faced calls to retire after being knocked out for the first time.

Now, his stocks have arguably never been higher after completely outclassing fellow former champion Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) in a career-best performance in Saudi Arabia.

That against-the-odds victory returned Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) to his rightful place at the top table of the sport's marquee division with lucrative options aplenty heading into the New Year.

Here are six potential opponents for the former WBO champion in 2024 as he plots his path towards a second world title run.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Anthony Joshua put a beating on Otto Wallin in the main event, showing he still belongs at the top level.

Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs)

Joshua looked close to his destructive best during his one-sided beatdown of Otto Wallin in the main event in Riyadh, forcing the Swede's corner to throw in the towel after five rounds.

He has now won three straight since back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk ended his second reign, showing he still has plenty to offer at the top-level.

Joshua had signed to meet Wilder in a heavyweight blockbuster in March, only for Parker to derail those best-laid plans.

Logic suggests Parker could step in to fill that void, something the New Zealander is more than willing to do, having underperformed in their first encounter in Cardiff almost six years ago.

And while that scenario is not off the table, the Brit's promoter Eddie Hearn was lukewarm on the prospect of a rematch and is instead likely to target a showdown with Croatia's Filip Hrgovic, the IBF's mandatory challenger, should that title become vacant when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for all four belts in February.

Becoming a three-time world champion understandably trumps facing someone he has already beaten handily on Joshua's to-do list.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Andy Ruiz Jr, who was working as a TV pundit in Riyadh, is keen on a rematch against Joseph Parker.

Andy Ruiz Jr (35-2, 22 KOs)

One of the first names out of Parker's mouth when he was asked who he would like to face next was Ruiz Jr, who he famously beat in Auckland in 2016 to become New Zealand's first heavyweight world champion.

The result of that fight, which Parker won by a razor-thin majority decision, has long been disputed by Ruiz Jr, pundits and fans alike and Parker would relish the chance to remove any doubt.

Ruiz Jr, a former unified champion who has been plagued by long spells of inactivity and a lack of self-discipline outside the ring, is open to the idea of a rematch and it would be a highly marketable and lucrative fight for both men.

Ultimately, money talks in this game, so there's a decent chance the pair will run it back in 2024.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Joe Joyce's stocks have taken a tumble after he suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats this year.

Joe Joyce (15-2, 14 KOs)

What a difference a year makes. Since becoming the only man to beat Parker inside the distance, Joyce has lost both his unbeaten record and mandatory position with the WBO after back-to-back knockout defeats to Zhileli Zhang.

The heavy-handed Chinese contender proved all wrong style-wise for Joyce, whose aura and confidence took a battering and Parker will no doubt be fizzing for an opportunity to exact revenge on the 38-year-old Brit.

The Aucklander blamed his career-high weight and poor stamina on an illness he picked up in the weeks leading up to the contest and is convinced the result would be different in a sequel.

Don't be surprised if we see these two tango again in the not-too-distant future.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Daniel Dubois celebrates his thrilling stoppage win over Jarrell Miller that has rejuvenated his career.

Daniel Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs)

After damaging defeats to Joyce and Usyk in which he was accused of quitting, Dubois' credibility was on the line when he met Jarell Miller in a grudge match on the undercard.

This time, the Englishman showed plenty of heart as he withstood the relentless pressure of his 333lb opponent to stop 'Big Baby' with seconds remaining in the 10th and final round.

It was a hard-earned victory that keeps Dubois relevant in the division and both he and promoter Frank Warren believe he is ready for big things in 2024.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Parker before, and the time may be right for the pair to finally get it on.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Agit Kabayel produced a minor surprise to tame Arslanbek 'The Lion' Makhmudov inside four rounds.

Agit Kabayel (24-0, 16 KOs)

Another heavyweight who excelled on the 'Day of Reckoning' bill, Germany's Kabayel absolutely dominated Russian wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-1, 17 KOs) en route to a shock fourth round TKO victory.

Kabayel tamed 'The Lion' with a vicious body assault, dropping him three times before the referee waved it off.

It was something of a coming out party for European champion Kabayel, who has mostly fought at home throughout his career against second-tier heavyweights. Before his demolition job on Makhmudov, a majority decision over Derek Chisora back in 2017 was his most notable win.

But after his superb display in Riyadh, Kabayel has put himself in the mix for even bigger fights and could be a credible option for Parker in the new year, though he doesn't have the drawing power of some of the Kiwi's other rivals.

James Chance/Getty Images Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang has emerged as one of the division's most feared contenders.

Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs)

After stopping 'The Juggernaut' in his tracks not once but twice, Zhang is on the hunt for another big-name scalp as he closes in on a shot at world honours (he is mandatory challenger for the WBO title held by Usyk).

A 6ft 6in colossus with ferocious power in his left hand, 'Big Bang' Zhang captured silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics on home soil but had largely underwhelmed as a pro until those two stoppage wins over Joyce this year and a hotly disputed points loss to Filip Hrgovic in 2022, which most pundits felt he had won.

His size and southpaw stance make him a widely avoided fighter so Parker would need to be paid very handsomely to risk his new-found status.