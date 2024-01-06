Joseph Parker misses out on Anthony Joshua rematch – for now

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker claims his biggest victory since his WBO world title triumph in 2016.

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker’s hopes of avenging his 2018 loss to Anthony Joshua this year have been put on the ice, for the time being at least.

Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) appeared to be in the running to face Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) next after scuppering the British superstar’s planned showdown with Deontay Wilder in March by soundly outpointing the American in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last month.

But Joshua – who stopped Swede Otto Wallin in the main event of the same ‘Day of Reckoning’ card – and promoter Eddie Hearn were lukewarm at best to the prospect of facing Parker again and have since confirmed that they have gone in a different direction.

Instead, Joshua will face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in his next fight, likely in March, as part of the Kingdom’s ‘Riyadh Season’ of sports and entertainment events.

“It’s a done deal!”, declared Hearn on social media, without confirming the date or venue for the cross-code contest.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images British superstar Anthony Joshua has locked in his first opponent for 2024 – and it's not Joseph Parker.

A press conference will be held in London on January 15 to promote the bout.

Ngannou holds a 0-1 in professional boxing but gave a very impressive account of himself on his ring debut, a split-decision loss to WBC champion Tyson Fury last October in Saudi Arabia.

The Cameroonian was expected to be easy work for Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs), widely considered the best heavyweight on the planet.

But he proved anything but as Ngannou dropped the Brit with a thunderous left hook in the third round and appeared to be on course for arguably the biggest upset in the sport’s history.

However, Fury regrouped and managed to box his way to disputed decision, though he took enough damage to see his undisputed showdown with IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk – slated for December – delayed until February.

Still, former unified champion Joshua will be a heavy favourite against the 37-year-old MMA specialist as he looks to extend his winning streak to four since a pair of decision losses to Usyk.

As for Parker, he must now search for an alternative opponent as he looks to manoeuvre himself in position for another shot at a world title.

The 31-year-old has plenty of options again after re-establishing himself as a major player in the division by outclassing fellow former champion Wilder in a career-best performance.

Parker and his team could entertain rematches with Joe Joyce and Andy Ruiz Jr, or a clash against either Daniel Dubois or Agit Kabayel, who were both victorious on the same show at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Francis Ngannou gave Tyson Fury a huge scare in November, knocking him down in the third round but losing on points.

Chinese heavyweight contender Zhilei Zhang – who is the WBO’s mandatory challenger after beating Parker’s conqueror Joyce twice last year – has also thrown his hat into the ring, saying a fight with the Kiwi would be a “good option”.

“Right now, he’s hot. Everybody is looking at him like he’s really good. If I can’t get any of those guys then Joseph Parker would be a good option,” Zhang told Boxing Scene.

A 2008 Olympic silver medallist, the 6ft 6in Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) would represent a stiff challenge for Parker should the New Zealander accept the challenge.