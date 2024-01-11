'Let's do it, let's go baby': Filip Hrgovic responds to Joseph Parker's challenge

Anthony Joshua may have gone in a different direction, but one of Joseph Parker’s other heavyweight rivals has accepted the Kiwi’s challenge with open arms.

Former WBO champion Parker (34-2, 23 KOs) is a man in demand after returning to the heavyweight division’s top table in the wake of his impressive upset win over Deontay Wilder in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last month.

The career-best victory thrust the Aucklander back in the world title conversation and in the running for even more lucrative fights.

It’s no secret that Parker had hoped to face Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) next in a rematch after derailing the Brit’s best-laid plans to meet Wilder in March with a dominant performance.

But Joshua – who stopped Swede Otto Wallin on the same ‘Day of Reckoning Card – has signed to fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou (0-1, 0 KO) in a highly profitable novelty bout instead, putting Parker’s hopes of avenging his 2018 loss on ice for the time being.

Still, the New Zealander remains determined to continue his recent momentum and recently revealed that his team were looking at fights with Zhilei Zhang, Filip Hrgovic and Andy Ruiz Jr.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgovic is ready and willing to face Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia in March.

While Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) is open to facing Parker, the Chinese contender is believed to be in talks with Wilder over a clash on Joshua’s undercard, reported to be taking place on Friday, March 8 (March 9, NZT).

Hrgovic, however, is also on the hunt for a worthy opponent and has responded in the affirmative to Parker’s call-out.

In a video shared on social media, Croatia’s Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs) – who scored a first round knockout of the badly overmatched Mark De Mori on the same bill on December 23 – welcomed a high-profile showdown with Parker, saying: “Let’s get down to business.”

“I heard that Joseph Parker wants to fight me in March on Joshua-Ngannou undercard,” Hrgovic said in the video. “I am very happy to hear that.

“I accept your offer, Joe. Let’s do it, let’s go baby. Let’s get down. Let’s get down to business. See you soon, baby.”

Richard Pelham/Getty Images Joseph Parker is a man in demand again after his dominant victory over Deontay Wilder last month.

A fight with the hard-punching Hrgovic, a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, would be a tricky assignment for Parker but one with tangible rewards on offer.

Nicknamed ‘El Animal’, Hrgovic is currently ranked No 1 by the IBF, with Parker in fourth behind Wallin (2nd) and Joshua (3rd). But the Kiwi is certain to rise to at least 3rd when the organisation’s rankings are updated and a victory over the Croatian would secure the mandatory position for the IBF belt held by Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) defends that title and his WBA and WBO trinkets in an historic undisputed clash against WBC champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) on February 17 in Riyadh.

And with Fury and Usyk signed up for an immediate rematch, the IBF belt is expected to become vacant once an undisputed champion has been crowned for the first time since 1999.

That would mean that if Parker were to beat Hrgovic, he would be guaranteed another shot at a world title against the IBF’s highest-ranked contender.

Unless Ngannou causes a seismic upset (as he threatened to do on his pro debut against Fury in October), that is likely to be Joshua, which would surely be the dream scenario for Parker and his team.

Parker is currently on holiday in Samoa with his family and is yet to respond to Hrgovic’s video.

He is expected to fly to London for a press conference in the British capital on Monday (Tuesday NZT) where details of another stacked card are set to be revealed.