UFC star Israel Adesanya pulls social vid containing photos inside court

Israel Adesanya arrives at Auckland District Court for sentencing on a drink driving charge.

UFC star Israel Adesanya has pulled a video from social media containing photographs taken inside the Auckland District Court after being asked to take it down by his lawyer.

The former World Champion appeared at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday where he was discharged without conviction after being caught drink-driving in a Bentley in inner city Auckland.

Judge Peter Winter granted Adesanya his second discharge without conviction, saying the problems it would cause the fighter in international travel and the potential loss of sponsorship deals were out of all proportion to the seriousness of the crime.

In his decision, Judge Winter referred to a sworn affidavit from Adesanya that said he took full responsibility for his offending and was “deeply embarrassed”.

Supplied Adesanya posted photographs of himself inside and outside court less than an hour after being discharged without conviction.

But less than an hour after leaving court, Adesanya posted a video to his 8.5 million followers that included photographs of himself taken inside the courtroom.

The photos show court staff in the background.

It also included a photograph of the young police prosecutor who had opposed his discharge, outside court. The photograph was accompanied by the song I Don't F... With You by Big Sean.

A spokesperson from the police confirmed they were aware of the video.

“[We] will liaise with the Court, who are responsible for security, about any next steps.”

Adesanya’s lawyer, Karl Trotter, said he was referred to the video’s existence by a journalist and left a message on his client’s phone, telling him to take it down.

“I left a message for my client to remove it... it’s disappointing to hear, but I can’t comment because I haven't seen it.”

Filming and photographing in court, without express permission from the presiding judge, is strictly prohibited.

In order to photograph Adesanya in court, various media organisations had to submit a six-page application form ahead of time.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Israel Adesanya at the Auckland District Court where he was discharged without conviction - for the second time.

Adesanya’s drink driving

Adesanya was driving a Bentley late at night on August 19, 2023.

A blood alcohol reading showed he had 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit for drivers 20 years or older is 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

If a driver has between 51 and 80 milligrams per 100ml of blood, the driver can be fined and given 50 demerit points.

But Adesanya’s reading of 87mg meant he faced a maximum 3 months’ imprisonment or a fine not exceeding $4500.

However, his lawyer Karl Trotter said sponsorship contracts, potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars were in danger, should his client be convicted.

“So that’s the ballpark we are in,” Trotter said. He did not name the sponsor.

Stuff Israel Adesanya on his way into the Auckland District Court with his lawyer Karl Trotter (right).

Trotter said Adesanya would also struggle to be allowed to enter Canada with a conviction and there was a Championship tournament booked for the end of the month.

“The adverse consequences, should my client be convicted, are monumental,” Trotter said.

The police opposed the application, with the prosecutor in court saying the troubles with sponsorship and travel longterm were speculative.

In his decision, Judge Peter Winter noted Adesanya had previously been given a discharge without conviction for driving while disqualified after notching up too many demerit points.

But he said Adesanya’s drink driving reading was relatively low.

Judge Winter also noted that Adesanya’s management had sworn an affidavit to say that the fighter may be liable to repay 50% of his sponsorship money to the sponsor if the deal was terminated due to his behaviour.

Stuff Judge Peter Winter said Adesanya would struggle to travel and could lose significant sponsorship deals if convicted.

He noted the fighter had contributed to charities and had worked hard to become an international fighter.

“You’ve bought credit on the country... I accept that in all other respects, you are an exemplary citizen.”

He said Adesanya had also not sought to hide his offending from the public by applying for name suppression.

The judge did, however, disqualify Adesanya from driving for 6 months and ordered him to pay $1500 to an accredited drink-drive charity and undertake a stop-drink-drive programme.

Adesanya thanked Judge Winter as the Judge rose and left court.

Adesanya was also ordered to pay for the medical and analyst fees, totalling $296.

The current number one contender for the middleweight belt has previously released a statement, apologising for his decision to get behind the wheel.

“I am disappointed with my decision to drive. It was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behaviour is acceptable.”

There was no such apology from Adesanya after he threatened on Instagram to “rape” an opponent, ahead of a fight in 2021.

The comment drew criticism. Executive director of Rape Prevention Education (RPE) Debbi Tohill said such comments could normalise threats of sexual violence.

But Adesanya has also used his influence for good.

In the past when he has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement – before and after delivering an emotive speech on his own experiences with racism at a protest in Auckland.

He also paid for 10,000 masks and 1000 face shields to be supplied to the Whanganui District Health Board during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.