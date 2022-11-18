Hayden Wilde's appeal over time penalty that cost him Commonwealth Games gold rejected

Kiwi triathlete Hayden Wilde won’t be getting the Commonwealth Games gold he believes he deserves after World Triathlon rejected an appeal against his 10-second time penalty in Birmingham.

Wilde had to settle for silver in the men’s individual sprint event in July after being penalised at the end of the cycle leg for allegedly unclipping his helmet prematurely in transition.

That allowed England’s Alex Yee to overtake him and claim gold, 13 seconds ahead of the New Zealander.

Wilde has vowed to turn the disappointment of his dismissed appeal into World Championship glory “for New Zealand” in Abu Dhabi next week.

“I know what I did and I know what I did wasn’t wrong, but at the end of the day you kind of can’t dwell on the past, you’ve just got to look to the future and I think that is what I’m doing currently,” the 25-year-old Wilde said.

“I’ve got my eyes set on a different goal now, as much as I wanted that gold medal in Birmingham. I’ve got my eyes set on being crowned a world champ which I think is a huge opportunity for me and for New Zealand.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a world champ, the last time was Bevan Docherty [in 2004]. My goals are to look forward and try and get this world title and bring it back home to New Zealand.”

Triathlon New Zealand, which lodged the appeal on Wilde’s behalf, said it was disappointed with the verdict and claimed there was no evidence of Wilde’s alleged offence.

Indeed, both Triathlon New Zealand and Wilde argued that the available evidence actually supported Wilde’s position that he did not unclip his helmet but rather prepared to unclip it once his bike was racked.

However, the World Triathlon Tribunal disagreed with that assessment and determined that in the absence of evidence of the penalty being imposed in “bad faith”, they would defer to the judgement of the officials on the ground, giving deference to a decision that was made on the ‘field of play’.

Since being informed of the decision, Triathlon New Zealand and Wilde considered whether to take their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, both parties have now decided to move on from the matter so Wilde can redirect his energy into winning the World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) at the season finale in Abu Dhabi on November 27 (NZT).

After victories in Leeds and Hamburg and a pair of second placings in Yokohama and Montreal, Wilde enters the WTCS decider in the UAE capital in first place on the standings.

His closest competitor for the title is his close friend and Commonwealth Games nemesis Yee, who notched wins in Yokohama, Montreal and Cagliari, the latter a race Wilde bypassed to focus on Abu Dhabi.

It caps off a busy year for Wilde, who was crowned Super League Triathlon champion in Neom, Saudi Arabia last month after three wins and two third places in the five-event series.

“For me, I’m in a good head space. I think I was a little bit dark on it but I just had to use that anger and frustration through Super League which I came home with [courtesy of] three wins and two podiums. So [I’ll] definitely use that bit of frustration to build on heading into world champs,” Wilde said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand's Hayden Wilde congratulates England's Alex Yee after the latter took gold in Birmingham.

“I always look forward to a good battle with Alex . He’s been in some fine form and my form has been pretty good too so I’m really looking forward to this race.”

Triathlon New Zealand’s chief executive Pete de Wet said they were “extremely proud” of Wilde’s silver medal in Birmingham and the “sportsmanship Hayden showed to the gold medal winner, Alex Yee, when he decided to take the penalty, knowing that this meant he was likely giving away his chance for gold.”

“At the time Hayden did not know why he was being penalised but he showed respect to the decision issued on the field of play and to his fellow competitor. In doing so, he represented both New Zealand, and himself, with a high degree of integrity and sportsmanship,” De Wet said.

“We are proud of the way Hayden has put the disappointment of the penalty in Birmingham behind him, showing us all the resilience and determination that makes him one of the best triathletes in the world.”