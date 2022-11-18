Kiwi wrestler Suraj Singh awarded belated Commonwealth Games bronze medal

New Zealand wrestler Suraj Singh has been awarded a belated Commonwealth Games bronze medal after a rival’s disqualification for an anti-doping violation.

Singh, 23, from Katikati in Bay of Plenty, finished fourth in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the Games in Birmingham in July.

However, one of his higher-placed rivals has since been disqualified, meaning Singh gets the bronze, the New Zealand Olympic Committee has confirmed.

“It means a huge amount, I’ve been wrestling since I was a young kid so to get this result is really special. I wish that I got the medal in Birmingham but I’m pretty pleased to be on the podium in the record books,” said Singh.

“I told my family straight away, they were so happy about it and really pleased to share this moment with me today.”

New Zealand’s team returned home from Birmingham with 20 golds and 49 medals in all, making it the country’s most successful offshore Commonwealth Games.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Singh, right, congratulates Ali Asad of Team Pakistan who beat him in the bronze medal event in Birmingham.

Singh was presented with flowers and a New Zealand flag at a celebratory event attended by Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin at the NZOC offices on Friday.

The CGF is in the process of supplying a new medal to Singh.

1 NEWS The New Zealand cyclist spoke to reporter Abby Wilson about the “whirlwind” campaign.

NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol said: “We’re extremely proud of Suraj and this achievement. He’s a hard worker and deserves this result. It’s a shame he didn’t get to stand on the podium in Birmingham however this result highlights his capability and potential.”

Singh began wrestling as an 11-year-old and represents Katikati Wildcats wrestling team. He won two gold medals at the 2019 Oceania Championships.

He won’t get the chance to add to his Commonwealth Games medal tally in Victoria, Australia, in 2026 as wrestling has been dropped from the programme, with shooting reinstated after it wasn’t contested in Birmingham.