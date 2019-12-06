Overwhelming support for night cricket in Christchurch in public submissions

Christchurch's Hagley Oval has no permanent lights and to host international cricket day/night games, it will require six pillars to be installed with a banks of lights.

A bid to light up the Hagley Oval cricket ground has attracted more than 2220 submissions, with the overwhelming majority in favour.

The Canterbury Cricket Trust wants to lease extra land at Hagley Park to erect six non-retractable 49 metre-tall floodlighting towers to meet standards for televising international matches. It already has approval for four shorter retractable ones, but has not installed those.

The trust has said that without the newer lights it will miss out on bids to host international matches and tournaments in the city.

Supplied An artist's impression of how the proposed lights for Hagley Oval will look, if they are given the go ahead.

After seeking feedback on the request during October and November, Christchurch City Council received the most submissions on any topic in the past five years.

READ MORE:

* A welcome Christmas gift for Christchurch

* Blazing row: Dispute over six Hagley Oval floodlights explained

* Public can comment on lights proposal at Christchurch's Hagley Oval

* Council sits on fence over fast-tracking changes to Hagley Oval

Of 2221 submissions, 93 per cent were in favour of council granting the new lease. Of groups and organisations responding, 78 per cent were in support.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Hagley Park's cricket oval as it looks now.

Even with the lease, the new lighting will only go ahead if post-earthquake rebuild laws can be used to change the council's planning rules for Hagley Oval.

Associate Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Poto Williams is now assessing feedback on that proposal, and will make a decision by early February.

The post-quake laws were used to build the existing match facilities at Hagley Oval after AMI Stadium at Lancaster Park was damaged in the quakes.

Stu Forster Cricket action at Hagley Oval last year.

Nearly all those objecting to the trust's lease bid made comments with their submissions, compared with 65 per cent of those in support.

Comments from opponents included the lights being "a permanent visual eyesore in what is a beautiful part of the city". Others said: "It is not about cricket, it's about a commercial opportunity", and "In first granting the lease for the grounds, assurances were made that the park's natural character would not be intruded upon".

One wanted the city's main cricket venue rebuilt at Lancaster Park and the Hagley Oval to be considered a temporary replacement.

The most common objection was on the grounds of visual intrusion. Other objectors mentioned the park being for all people, said the cricket matches should go elsewhere, were concerned about car parking, and thought more requests would follow.

Of those supporting the lease bid, the biggest number said it would benefit the city and/or community.

Other reasons given were that it would attract more or better games, have minimum negative impact, benefit individuals, support night games, and be good for cricket.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF Fans enjoying a day out at the oval.

One said the proposal would "draw visitors to the city, both domestic and international, and it will provide great exposure for Christchurch and the South Island as visitor and business destinations".

Another said: "This should not even be in question – hurry up and put the lights in".

On Friday, a hearings panel of city councillors heard more than 100 verbal submissions on the application as part of the council's public consultation process.

After considering both the submissions and other relevant information, the panel will make a recommendation to the council.