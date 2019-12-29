Sir Richard Hadlee and Greg Chappell hammer home fears for test cricket

Australia's fast bowlers are all over the New Zealand batsmen in the Boxing Day test.

It's one thing for former greats to tell journalists of their fears for the future of test cricket, it's another to say it face-to-face to a senior administrator.

That was the opportunity presented to legends Greg Chappell and Richard Hadlee, neither of whom let the chance go begging in a Q&A with Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts at a function commemorating the 1980/81 Boxing Day test between the trans-Tasman rivals in Melbourne.

Both men have long stated their concerns over the health of the game's traditional format, which remains strong in Australia and England but struggles to pull the fans through the gates in other countries.

PHOTOSPORT New Zealand great Sir Richard Hadlee fears for the future of test cricket.

The lack of competitiveness around the world is also a concern for Chappell. Guests at the function needed only to peer out the window at the scoreboard for a reminder, or glance at the world test rankings, which reveal a two-tier competition with a huge gap between fifth and sixth.

"It's harder and harder for teams to be competitive. Not every country has the history of test cricket like we have with England," Chappell said.

"Ashes test matches will go on for as long as I'll be around and probably a lot longer. I think test cricket will be squeezed."

Chappell, who has long feared for the five-day game, is hopeful the recent introduction of day/night tests and the new test championship will be the saviour of the traditional format.

GETTY IMAGES Australian great Greg Chappell had some warnings for Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts.

"You have to go where the spectators are," Chappell said. "I hope we can continue to develop that.

"I hope we continue to find really good test cricket because I personally believe cricket without test cricket won't be cricket at all."

New Zealand's greatest player Hadlee, who at one stage was the world's leading wicket-taker, fears Twenty20 will "dominate" world cricket. Every major cricket nation now has its own T20 league, which administrators say has helped grow the game.

"Test cricket is the foundation of what the game was based," Hadlee said. "I know revenue-makers already want more and more T20 cricket but I think that will be bad news for the game overall."

Roberts is open to innovations such as more pink-ball tests and even four-day games.

"It's absolutely true we can't afford to love test cricket to death," he said signing off the segment. "We have to protect it and make sure we nurture it into the future."

PHOTOSPORT Warren Lees, Brian McKechnie, Sir Richard Hadlee, Ewen Chatfield and Geoff Howarth at the reunion of the 1980 New Zealand test team in Melbourne.

Hadlee can't forget

There was some levity as well at the lunchtime function, with Greg Chappell even making light of the underarm incident.

It's been 39 years but Richard Hadlee still hasn't fully gotten over a controversial no-ball for intimidatory bowling which denied medium-pacer Lance Cairns the wicket of Australia's No 11 Jim Higgs, who was caught behind off the gloves.

Higgs batted for 96 minutes, sharing a crucial 60-run stand with Doug Walters for the final wicket. The game finished in a draw with New Zealand six down and 65 runs short of victory.

"He bowls about 115 km/h, he bowled a bouncer to Higgsy, the first and only one he bowled in the match," Hadlee told guests, which included more than half the two XIs from 1980 and parents of current players Tim Paine and his vice-captains Pat Cummins and Travis Head.

"[Umpire] Robin Bailhache decided to give it not out for intimidatory bowling. You remember that Greg?"

When told by Chappell that he did not, Hadlee remarked: "I think you've forgotten a lot of things."

Quick as a flash, Chappell replied: "Some things need to be forgotten."

SUPPLIED Australian Trevor Chappell bowls underarm to Brian McKechnie during the 1981 one-day match in Melbourne.

SCG surface 'thriving'

A week out from the New Year's test and there is an extremely positive report coming out of the SCG Trust on the state of the surface.

It wasn't a great look seeing sand in the outfield during the Sydney Sixers' Big Bash League season-opener – but that's all it was with players not reporting any concerns.

SCG Trust chief executive Kerrie Mather is confident the ground will be in top shape for day one some six weeks after hosting Bono.

"Our grounds team has been working long hours to ensure that the test match pitch and the outfield are prepared to the elite standards that you expect," Mather wrote to Trust members in her monthly CEO letter.

"I'm happy to report that the new turf laid after the U2 concert is thriving."

Crowds war

We're going to be seeing a lot more references to the number 90,185 as we get closer to the Twenty20 World Cup given tournament organisers' hopes of breaking the world record attendance for a women's sports event at the final.

So you can imagine the pressure that will build on Meg Lanning's side, whose qualification for the final is vital to that mark – set at the 1999 football World Cup final between the US and China – being eclipsed.

While officials still hope they can pass that number if, heaven forbid, the home side fall short of the decider at the MCG, The Tonk hears there's another milestone they would like to tick off: the highest crowd for a women's sporting event in Australia.

At the very least, they're hoping they can beat the 53,034 who watched Adelaide take out the AFLW premiership at the Adelaide Oval, though it's worth noting admission was free while tickets for the T20 cost $20 for adults.

The final on March 8 is the MCG's next international cricket match.