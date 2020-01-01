New twist in one of the great New Zealand-Australia cricket controversies

'Dyer the liar' headlines in New Zealand and banners at some Australian grounds hurt Greg Dyer, and the stigma never left him.

It's up there with the underarm in terms of trans-Tasman cricket infamy and now there's a new twist in the infamous Greg Dyer catch in the 1987 Boxing Day test between New Zealand and Australia at the MCG.

Dyer, Australia's wicketkeeper, was the central figure in the major controversy of that test, on day one when he claimed the catch that wasn't off Andrew Jones on 40, with New Zealand well set at 119-1.

It looked brilliant glovework at first glance but replays from ground level were damning, showing the ball clearly rolling on the grass.

From that moment Dyer's name has been mud with Kiwi sports fans, though Aussie fast bowler Mike Whitney has now moved to shift the blame from Dyer to the umpires.

"The stain on Dyer was so great that the incident played a huge part in his international career quickly coming to an end," Whitney told Fox Sports.

"I'm at fine-leg when that happened, so I watched him dive across to the leg-side and it was pretty much right in front of me and I couldn't quite see but I thought he caught it," Whitney reckoned.

"So he ended up with the ball in his hand – this is never spoken about – and he looked at Dick French, who was at square leg, and basically said 'I don't know if I've grabbed that or not' and Dick French nodded and then nodded at Tony Crafter, who then put his finger up.

"They all say Greg Dyer dropped the ball and then claimed the catch. He never claimed the catch at all. He held it up at the square-leg umpire, who nodded and said 'yes' and then nodded to Tony Crafter.

GETTY IMAGES Mike Whitney, right, believes Greg Dyer has been unfairly maligned.

"They've never mentioned the umpires that they made a mistake because there was a camera angle that showed it hit the ground and then rolled back into his glove and he didn't really know."

Sir Richard Hadlee told Stuff on the eve of the recent Boxing Day test that he holds no ill feeling towards Dyer, even if a fair few New Zealanders still do.

"I'm not saying it's deliberate cheating because sometimes you don't know when you dive forward and you think 'the ball is in my gloves' and you allow the umpires to make the decision. Replays showed it bounced and the decision had already been made," Hadlee said.

"I don't have animosity for anything like that because things happen so quickly and decisions have to be made in the spur of the moment. The DRS wasn't available in our day so there has to be acceptance and tolerance."

Channel Nine With the 1987 Boxing Day test on the line, NZ were adamant they'd won with this lbw shout.

Dyer, too, remains adamant he didn't cheat. In 2017 he was polite in a text exchange with Stuff but unwilling to add to what he's previously said on 'that catch'.

In 2015 he told Peter Hanlon of The Age: "If somebody has hit it and it hasn't carried or I knew I hadn't caught it, I never appealed for a catch in my life and never would. That sort of integrity is very important to me."

HANG ON A MINUTE

In his interview with The Age, Dyer recalled tumbling across, the ball hitting his left glove and finishing up in his right. "I thought, 'I don't know how that happened'." Neither umpire consulted Dyer and Jones was sent on his way.

Commentator Tony Greig bellowed: "What a great catch that was by Dyer," as umpire Tony Crafter raised the finger. Dyer looked uncertain, sitting on the turf.

Greig continued: "In my opinion there is absolutely no doubt that that ball has hit the ground and wicketkeeper Dyer has claimed a catch which doesn't look to me as if it was one."

In the New Zealand players' viewing area there was near pandemonium, as fast bowler Morrison recalled in an interview with Stuff.

"I remember Smithy jumping up and saying 'hang on a minute', and a few other expletives. They showed it again and we were jumping up out of our seats saying 'you're kidding me, not again'. Those older guys had played in the underarm game. To have more of this, they couldn't believe it."

Dyer said, after seeing the replays, his requests to address the media and visit the New Zealand dressing room at stumps were rebuffed by Australian team management. Morrison said there was no open hostility towards Dyer although Jones didn't take it well.

"We all found out later it really affected Greg as well. He wrote a letter to Andrew Jones.

"He had to live with it and there was enough going on in the media and he probably would have loved to have that moment back again.

"There was no real animosity although Jonesy wasn't going to sit next to him and have a drink in the dressing room afterwards."

Dyer took four catches in that New Zealand first innings, notably opener John Wright for 99, off McDermott.

The wicketkeeper still recalls "a tight, competitive match played in great spirit."

But the 'Dyer the liar' headlines in New Zealand and banners at some Australian grounds hurt, and the stigma never left him.

When the next Australian tour squad was picked, he was left out for Ian Healy after six first-class matches. "I think they found it easier to move me on because of what had occurred," he said.

The match was drawn, after another great controversy when umpire Dick French declined to give a plumb leg before wicket decision to Morrison that would have won the test for New Zealand.