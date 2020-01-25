Underachieving White Ferns must deliver on home soil at 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup

A disappointed Amy Satterthwaite looks on as New Zealand spill a chance in a 2018 T20 loss to Australia.

OPINION: The White Ferns must shake off their tag as chronic underachievers if the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup is to be a true success.

Thursday was a momentous day for women's cricket in New Zealand with the six host cities unveiled for next year's 50-over tournament on home soil.

Another sub-par showing from the White Ferns at a major tournament could derail the event and impact on crowds at the business end of the competition.

Anything less than a semifinal appearance would be a monumental failure for a White Ferns team, who have capitulated in recent times when the heat is turned up at World Cups.

The White Ferns record doesn't make for flash reading.

At the last 50-over World Cup in England in 2017, New Zealand headed in with lofty expectations and a powerful squad, but didn't even make the semifinals, suffering a crushing 186-run loss to India in a must-win group game.

SCOTT BARBOUR/GETTY IMAGES Sophie Devine, left, and Amy Satterthwaite risk finishing their glittering careers without a major international title, unless New Zealand can fire at next year's Women's Cricket World Cup.

Four years earlier, they lost the third and fourth playoff and in 2009 came unstuck in the final against England, losing by four wickets.

New Zealand last tasted glory at home in 2000, winning a tense decider against Australia by four runs, something they'd dearly love to repeat next year.

In the T20 format, New Zealand's performances in women's World Cups have been even more concerning.

At the last event in 2018, they started slowly and paid the price, not making the semifinals.

They came close to making the 2016 final in India, but crumbled under the pressure, losing a semifinal to the West Indies by six runs.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT White Fern Leigh Kasperek is bowled during a ODI against India last summer.

The 2014 version was frustrating again, failing to advance to the semifinals after losing their only group game to South Africa in their final pool outing.

Playing on wickets they know well, in front of home fans, there can't be any room for excuses.

One only needs to look at the men's 2015 Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, to see what a Black Caps winning run did.

New Zealand were the story of the tournament, going unbeaten in group play, and making it through to the decider at the MCG, capturing the Kiwi sporting publics imagination along the way.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Amelia Kerr, left, and Suzie Bates would love to be celebrating like this at next year's Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

A golden generation of White Ferns stars, including Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, and Amy Satterthwaite, who is expected back for the tournament after the birth of her first child, risk finishing their careers without a major international title.

That would be a crying shame for three of the greats of New Zealand women's cricket, who also haven't been able to claim the annual Rose Bowl series from Australia, a trophy they've held since 1999.

With Bates, Devine, and likely Satterthwaite propping up the White Ferns, along with outstanding young legspinner Amelia Kerr, and other handy contributors including Lea Tahuhu, Katie Perkins, Leigh Kasperek, and Katey Martin, the White Ferns need to start delivering on their ability when it counts.

Life has never been better for women's cricketers in New Zealand.

MARK BRAKE/GETTY IMAGES Suzie Bates is furious at herself after getting out against Australia in last summer's annual Rose Bowl series.

The White Ferns' player payment pool has doubled under a new master agreement signed last August, bringing it up from circa $500,000 to $1.1m for the 2019-20 year.

Seventeen (up from 15) centrally contracted White Ferns earn a minimum remuneration of between $44,000 and $64,000 annually. White Ferns can also each earn up to $16,000 in match fees per year.

Exposure and publicity has increased with all White Ferns matches televised and the women's T20 domestic Super Smash being beamed into viewers' homes.

The White Ferns' poor World Cup performances and Rose Bowl struggles have largely escaped scrutiny in the Kiwi sports media. With the financial benefits and enhanced coverage comes greater accountability and the side must do better.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT New White Ferns captain Sophie Devine will be crucial to the team's success at next year's Women's Cricket World Cup.

Former White Ferns coach and New Zealand wicketkeeper Warren Lees hit the nail on the head in 2017, when he told Stuff the perks didn't necessarily translate to wins.

"It's a bit like a spoilt kid. Throwing money at your kids doesn't make them improve or behave.

"It doesn't matter how much money you spend. If it's not well spent, you're wasting your time."

The White Ferns have a reputation for winning series and playing well against second-tier women's sides like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and South Africa.

Put them up against the big three of Australia, India, and England, in a meaningful series or match and they typically implode.

Opposition sides generally know if they can remove Bates, Devine, and Satterthwaite cheaply they can make inroads into a shaky middle order.

With the ball, the White Ferns have often been guilty of allowing their rivals back into the contest in crunch showdowns through a dropped catch or pesky partnership, having had them in early trouble.

The spotlight will fall brightly on New Zealand women's cricketers in 12 months time.

They must deliver this time around, otherwise reputations, careers, and the tournament itself will be tarnished.