Black Cap Todd Astle opens up on retirement from red ball cricket

Todd Astle's decision to quit red ball cricket came as a shock to many, but was long thought out.

Strolling off the Sydney Cricket Ground in early January, Todd Astle knew he was done with test cricket.

The Canterbury legspinner's retirement from red ball cricket several weeks later came as a shock to most.

Having scrapped for his five test matches at international level over an eight year span, Astle had finally cemented himself as New Zealand's No.1 red ball spinner.

With Mitchell Santner out of favour after a tough tour of Australia and Will Somerville injured, the 33-year-old looked a lock for the two-match Indian home series, starting on Friday.

Instead of running around the Basin Reserve and his Hagley Oval home, he'll be watching from the outside, having decided to prioritise T20 and one-day cricket.

If there was any unhappiness about not being utilised enough when picked for New Zealand, or a lack of opportunities, despite stellar Plunket Shield performances, Astle is remaining diplomatic.

RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES New Zealand's Todd Astle celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne at the SCG.

New Zealand's decision to stick with left-armer Santner for the Boxing Day test at the MCG was bemusing after he went 0-146 in the first test and the need for an attacking legspinner.

"I look back to the Sydney test and I remember after that thinking that was the ultimate, getting to play the Australians in their own backyard," Astle told Stuff.

"As a kid I always grew up playing backyard cricket and I was [Ricky] Ponting or [Mark and Steve] Waugh or [Shane] Warne, so to be over there and those guys were all commentating, and to take them on and to get a couple of wickets and some runs that was really special.

"It really sank in, in the following days, that it was nice to finish on my terms, then hand the baton to the next cab off the rank."

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Come in spinner: Todd Astle sends one down during his last test for New Zealand at the SCG in January.

To play in a test against Australia at the hallowed SCG and bowl on a spin-friendly surface, Astle said it was the ideal place to end his test career.

Thoughts of finishing up in red ball cricket entered his mind at the start of the summer. He became the first Canterbury bowler to capture 300 first-class wickets in their second Plunket Shield match of the season, a milestone he had long targeted.

Making his first-class debut in 2005 as an opening batsman, Astle said years of toil on his body and the commitment needed for long-form cricket had become harder. Time spent away from wife Rachel, and their young family, son Flynn (3) and daughter Summer (18 months) was challenging. Astle also works as a mental skills coach and mentor, running a business, Innerspin, which is starting to take off.

With a Hagley test against India looming and his place in the squad secure, Astle must have been tempted to carry on a little longer.

STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES Todd Astle celebrates dismissing England's James Anderson to clinch a test victory for New Zealand in the day-night test at Eden Park in 2018.

He's comfortable with his choice and plans to spend at least a day on the grass bank with Flynn watching his former test team-mates.

"For me, I've played five tests over a seven-eight year period, but I've played 119 first-class games overall, so that's a heck of a lot of cricket over a 10 year period.

"It was a case of if my heart isn't fully in it, then I didn't think I was doing myself or others justice if I was to continue on, so that's where I had to be really clear with my communication with Steady [Black Caps coach Gary Stead] and make sure things were lined up."

Astle was used extensively at the SCG, with stand-in skipper and Canterbury team-mate Tom Latham, using him for 40 overs in the match - the most he'd bowled at test level.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Todd Astle has shelved red ball cricket and is committed to forcing his way back into the New Zealand limited over squads.

In New Zealand conditions, which favour the seamers, Astle has been underused at the bowling crease in tests.

That's often been because the Kiwi quicks have rolled through the opposition in the first innings, or there hasn't been much in the wicket for the spinners.

In two of Astle's three tests in New Zealand, he didn't bowl in the first innings with Pakistan and England skittled cheaply.

"I'd have loved to have played more, but I'm really stoked to have achieved what I have in the red ball format.

"I'm certainly at peace with the [decision]. The Pakistan home test [at Hagley in 2016] was really special to sing the national anthem in front of my wife and little one."

BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE/GETTY IMAGES Todd Astle is congratulated by his New Zealand team-mates after removing Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka in the third T20 last September.

White ball cricket is now Astle's focus and with two T20 World Cups over the next two years, his eyes are firmly fixed on breaking into New Zealand's squad.

Spin will be critical at the 2021 T20 World Cup in India, and New Zealand will no doubt take multiple tweakers.

He believed he could be an asset in Australia later this year in the 2020 edition with the larger boundaries playing into his hands with the ball.

Astle last played a T20 international against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in September (his third for New Zealand) and was tidy, taking 3-28 from four overs.

BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE/GETTY IMAGES Todd Astle and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert high five after a wicket against Sri Lanka in the third T20 in September.

His domestic T20 bowling numbers are handy, snaring 44 wickets from 61 games at 27 with an economy rate of seven.

"In T20 every ball is an event, so you're trying to really get a read on what batsmen are trying to do ...

"With legspin, you have the unpredictability of variations and my wrong'un has been effective. It's just trying to change the angle and pace and all those types of things."

Astle was among the hard luck stories when New Zealand's one-day Cricket World Cup squad was announced last year.

Stead admitted he stewed over Astle and Ish Sodhi for the legspinner berth and second spinner behind Santner.

Astle was "devastated" to have missed out, but couldn't have been prouder of the way New Zealand performed, being pipped for the title by England on a controversial boundary countback following a tied final and Super Over.

"It was a tough pill to swallow, but at the same time watching on in the final and just seeing how well they carried themselves and competed all the way through that tournament was a real testament to the group.

"I was certainly part of that for a good part leading into the tournament."