Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell opens up on mental health struggles

Australia's Glenn Maxwell belts one away for four during the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal against England.

A mentally exhausted Glenn Maxwell wanted his arm to be broken during Australia's World Cup campaign last year so he could have a break from international cricket.

He didn't realise it at the time, but the star allrounder was battling mild depression and anxiety.

Falling into a dark place would eventually lead to Maxwell stepping away from the game last October for more than a month.

The 31-year-old has revealed just how bad things got more before he took his mental health break.

READ MORE:

*Shane Warne turns gin distillery over to hand sanitiser

*Black Caps go into self isolation as cricketers ready for long off-season

ROBERT CIANFLONE/GETTY IMAGES Glenn Maxwell frees his arms for the Melbourne Stars in this summer's Big Bash T20 competition.

A hostile nets session in July before Australia's final World Cup group game against South Africa saw Maxwell and veteran Shaun Marsh both struck while batting.

"I knew he (Marsh) was in trouble when he came in, and immediately I felt bad for him," Maxwell told the Ordineroli Speaking podcast.

"I just thought I hope he's OK, and if anything, I wish we could swap our news (suspecting Marsh's arm was broken).

"We went to the hospital together and we were both sitting there, I think both hoping for opposite news.

GRAHAM DENHOLM/GETTY IMAGES Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and partner Vini Raman attend the 2020 Cricket Australia Awards in Melbourne in February.

"When I got hit, I was angry and a part of me was hoping (my arm) was broken.

"I was like 'this is it, I just need a break'... I was thinking about things I could do on the way back to snap it.

"I had anger at other people and it didn't make sense, but I was angry at myself for not being able to produce at all this World Cup.

"I thought it would've been an easy escape because I felt like I was going to get dropped at some stage and I thought maybe this is the way."

Maxwell played in Australia's last two games of the ODI tournament, including the thumping eight-wicket semifinal defeat to England, but he continued on a downward spiral.

He entered October's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka knowing he was about to walk away from the game but still fired with the bat.

"I batted so well, I got 60-odd off less than 30 (balls) and barely missed the middle...but didn't really enjoy any of it," he said.

"You're taking down an international attack and just not enjoying any bit of it."

Maxwell returned to captain Melbourne Stars and was named in the BBL's team of the tournament.

Cricket's great entertainer said he was now handling things much better and recently became engaged to partner Vini Raman.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1737, Need to talk? - Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

Depression.org.nz - 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

thelowdown.co.nz – Web chat, email chat or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825.

If it is an emergency click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team. In a life-threatening situation call 111.