Aussie cricketer Usman Khawaja opens up confronting coach Justin Langer

Australia's Usman Khawaja in action during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England in 2019.

"I was just speaking up for the team," Usman Khawaja explains down the phone from his home in Brisbane.

He is discussing for the first time his much talked about part in The Test: A New Era For Australia's Team, the series that chronicles the path from post-sandpaper wasteland to the wonderland of Ashes retention in England last year and all the warts in between.

AP Australia's David Warner, left, and Australia's Usman Khawaja help carry chairs off the pitch after a team photograph at Lord's cricket ground in London in 2019.

Joe Root has revealed that self-isolation has forced him into viewing 'The Test' series about Australia's latest tour of England, but the 29-year-old is finding some motivation from the docu-series.

Despite averaging more than 40 in Tests and one-day internationals, Khawaja hasn't played for Australia since that unforgettable afternoon in Leeds when Ben Stokes turned superhuman. He was replaced afterwards by a returning Steve Smith.

Yet the 33-year-old's name has been back in lights lately as a result of a compelling role in the Amazon Prime documentary.

GETTY IMAGES Usman Khawaja bats during day two of the third test against South Africa at Adelaide Oval in 2016.

Khawaja is shown in tears after injuring his hamstring in Australia's final World Cup group game at Old Trafford last year and, revealingly, telling Langer how he saw things during a training session in Dubai in late 2018 and after a heavy defeat to India in the Boxing Day Test.

While he now finds himself out of the national set-up and in danger of missing out on a central contract, partly due to the stunning emergence of Marnus Labuschagne, it's easy to forget he was Australia's senior batsman as they were battling to find their way with Smith and David Warner in purgatory.

He has always been very much his own man, but he wasn't speaking for the sake of it.

AMAZON PRIME/CRICKET AUSTRALIA In a still from the documentary, Tim Paine collects his thoughts in the Headingley dressing room after the third test.

"I've never been the 'yes man' type, but I also don't want to speak unless it's really prudent, especially when the coach or a senior player is speaking," Khawaja said.

"I'll only really speak when I feel strongly about something, and I pick and choose a lot of my battles. It probably came across in the documentary that I spoke up for a couple of things but it was only because I felt personally very strongly about them."

The first instance was when he challenged Langer's approach at a net session in the UAE before the first Test against Pakistan, concerned about "harping too much on negatives"; the second was in an honesty session in Melbourne three months later when he relayed to the coach that players were "walking on eggshells" around him after captain Tim Paine told Langer he needed to be more positive.

"I was just speaking up for the team," Khawaja said. "I never walked around on eggshells with JL or I rarely did because I didn't really sit up in the viewing box much anyway even before I batted. I sat downstairs in the change room ... it's just what I do.

GETTY IMAGES Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting speaks to Justin Langer during day three of the third test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 05, 2020.

"Unfortunately, we had a very quiet group and a lot of the guys spoke up to Painey about what happened but then when Painey brought it up [with Langer], no one wanted to speak up. I remember [Travis Head] speaking up and I was like 'I'm not going to let the guy who's only played three Test matches speak up, one of the senior players has got to speak up'. I was just speaking for the team, I wasn't necessarily speaking for myself on that occasion whereas the first one [in Dubai] was directly for myself as to how I want to be preparing to play."

Khawaja says he has a great relationship with Langer "to this day", a conclusion echoed by the coach, who has "massive respect" for the Queensland captain having the courage to speak to him so boldly.

PAUL KANE/GETTY Justin Langer addresses the media during a Cricket Australia media announcement at the WACA on December 15, 2019 in Perth.

Langer found watching himself during the challenging summer of 2018/19 confronting - "I was literally sweating in my tracksuit pants, thinking 'this has got to stop'", he said of the experience – but resisted the temptation for the most raw footage to end up on the cutting-room floor.

That included a scene in which he kicks a bin over in the viewing area, reacting to Nathan Lyon missing a run out in the dramatic climax to the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

"I said 'I don't want people to see that, that's a bad look'," Langer said. "But [director Adrian Brown] said 'did you see what you did next? You picked up all the bottles ... you guys talk about humility and all that sort of stuff, you've got to keep that stuff in there'."

Langer rejects suggestions The Test was a public relations exercise because players and him had the power of veto. He said he only exercised it once, to take out a shot of his family at his wife Sue's request.

"We could have had [Steven] Spielberg producing it and it could have been the greatest show since Braveheart, and someone will still pick holes in it," he said. "That's just life."

Also happy to let it all hang out was limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, whose vulnerabilities are laid bare in the series, admitting in his only Test summer to having nightmares about facing Jasprit Bumrah.

As the cuts from the doco arrived in his email one by one many months ago, Finch said he "didn't watch any of them".

"I just wrote back and said 'yep, go for it'," Finch said. "I was pretty clear on that from the start. I'd rather it be under-edited than over.

"Whether it's a blow-up or a confrontation between captain and coach or players, I think that's really important because you want to get what's real out there. The more vulnerability the better."