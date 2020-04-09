Ben Stokes named Wisden cricketer of the year

The rise and fall and rise again of England superstar Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes has unseated Virat Kohli as Wisden's leading cricketer in the world, ending the India captain's three-year reign.

The 2020 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack crowns Stokes as the sport's pre-eminent player - the first Englishman to receive the prestigious honour since Andrew Flintoff in 2005.

The award is the latest to be bestowed upon the New Zealand-born 28-year-old allrounder following his heroic exploits last summer, when he inspired his team to an unforgettable triumph in the World Cup before producing one of the greatest innings of all time to win the Ashes test at Headingley.

GETTY IMAGES England allrounder Ben Stokes hauling in runs against New Zealand in the World Cup final.

"Ben Stokes pulled off the performance of a lifetime - twice in the space of a few weeks. First, with a mixture of outrageous talent and good fortune, he rescued England's run-chase in the World Cup final, before helping to hit 15 off the super over," wrote Wisden editor Lawrence Booth.

READ MORE:

* Devine, Southee win awards

​* Radical plan to save T20 Cup

* World Cup shirt a life-saver

* Big-hitter Jock Edwards dies

"Then, in the third Ashes test, he produced one of the great innings, smashing an unbeaten 135 to pinch a one-wicket win.

"Against red ball or white, he was a force of nature."

GETTY IMAGES England bowler Jofra Archer joined Ben Stokes in claiming Wisden honours.

England pace bowler Jofra Archer, who bowled the super over in the World Cup final, is among Wisden's five cricketers of the year.

Australians Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne and Ellyse Perry were named alongside Archer, as well as South Africa-born Essex off-spinner Simon Harmer.

Perry also reclaimed the leading women's cricketer in the world title from India's Smriti Mandhana.

The 2020 Almanack includes an 80-page special section on last year's 50-over World Cup and the famous yellow cover sports a picture of Jos Buttler removing the bails in the last ball of the super over to give England their first World Cup victory at the expense of the gallant Black Caps.