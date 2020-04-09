'Australia were out of control': Veteran umpire recounts his role in ball-tampering scandal

Ian Gould still has the balls that featured in the game's biggest tampering scandal and brought Australian cricket to its knees. As third umpire in that seismic Cape Town test in March 2018, "Gunner" Gould has the evidence in a London vault, but says you would be surprised if you took a look.

"If you saw the balls, you would get it completely wrong," says Gould, nicknamed Gunner for his brief time in goal for Arsenal.

"At the end of the day, the sandpaper didn't get on that ball. They were working to get the ball to be pristine. Once they'd got one side bigger and shinier, that's when the sandpaper was coming in."

MICHAEL DODGE/GETTY IMAGES Umpire Ian Gould gives Australian batsman David Warner a friendly pat ahead of a test with India in Adelaide in 2014.

Gould's recollections of one of cricket's greatest scandals are shot through with comedy as well as first-hand insight. Midway through the drama that led to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being banned, an International Cricket Council official called the third umpire's room to say he had spotted a separate offence. Bear in mind, the on-field officials had already challenged Bancroft and the mood was suffocatingly tense.

READ MORE:

* Stokes is Wisden cricketer of year

* Radical plan to save the T20 Cup

* World Cup final shirt a life-saver

* Aussie star Khawaja opens up

In his new autobiography, Gunner - My Life in Cricket, Gould, 62, recalls passing on the new information from the third umpire's booth, saying: "Stay calm, and ask Nathan Lyon what colour socks he's wearing.'" The reply from the pitch: "Seriously? Go on, what's the punchline?" Gould again: "No punchline, seriously. They think that Nathan is wearing black socks. Ask him to show you his socks."

"They want us to ask Nathan Lyon what colour socks he's wearing, in the middle of this s..t storm?'" Lyon's response was expletive-filled, but he did run off and return with white socks on. Then the true scandal really broke, when more TV pictures showed Bancroft concealing sandpaper, and shame descended not only on Australia's cricket team, but the nation.

GETTY IMAGES Umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth confront Cameron Bancroft during the Cape Town test that rocked cricket.

Gould says: "I didn't realise what the repercussions would be. If you look back on it now, Australia were out of control probably two years, maybe three years, before that, but not in this sense. Maybe – behavioural, chatty, being pretty average people.

"But when it came into my earpiece I didn't think the prime minister of Australia was going to come tumbling down on these three guys. All I thought was – Jesus, how do I put this out to the guys on the field without making it an overreaction. It was a bit like on Mastermind when the light is on top of you and you're going – oh dear, how do I talk through this?

ASSOCIATED PRESS Disgraced Australian cricketer David Warner makes a tearful apology over the Cape Town test ball-tampering scandal.

"When the director said, 'He's put something down the front of his trousers,' I started giggling, because that didn't sound quite right.

"Obviously, what's come from it is for the betterment of Australian cricket - and cricket generally."

Gould is a bridge to another age. He was "the last of the footballer-cricketers" at Highbury, after Denis Compton et al, learnt of his England one-day international summons "in the 147 Snooker Club in Hove, when a call came through for me on the payphone by the tables", and won two trophies with Sussex in an era when "Imran [Khan] and Garth [Le Roux] were a frightening prospect." Virat Kohli once asked him for batting advice and Gould responded: "Do you want to bat like me or Virat Kohli?" His has been a life well lived.

ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GETTY IMAGES Cameron Bancroft was caught tampering with the ball during the third test between Australia and South Africa in 2018.

The relentless travel and rootlessness of travelling (one year he spent 80 days at home) took its toll, with a depressive illness he has overcome. He says: "At the end of it, I physically didn't know what I was doing. I was turning up at airports, I didn't know what teams I was going to umpire. It was horrific."

In the book he writes. "For a time, I didn't really know who I was or where I was. I felt like a shell of a man."

An international umpire from 2006 until he retired for good this year, Gould says of ball-tampering: "I've been told there's been an era when people were putting a massive amount of tape on their hands. Some of it was as simple as an ordinary plaster with the gauze taken out and emery cloth or sandpaper put in where the gauze was. That was rife. Also rife was people wearing Elastoplast tape, stretch tape, that had superglue on it."

FAIRFAX MEDIA David Warner is shown being physically restrained in CCTV footage from Australia's 2018 test with South Africa in Durban.

Gould, Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong took over the 2018 South Africa-Australia series midway through. They were warned by the ICC to expect conflict and keep an eye on Australia's handling of the ball.

"It was physical contact I was worried about," Gould says. Lawyers had been called in to fight over a claim that Kagiso Rabada had bumped into Smith and the mood was hostile.

Gould admits he saw an escalation in sledging: "I remember once, I just stopped a game and said, 'Look, if you want to carry on talking like that, let's all go to the pub. If you said that about someone in the back end of The Lanes in Brighton, you'd end up in the Sussex General'.

ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GETTY IMAGES Australia's Cameron Bancroft, left, and Steve Smith come clean on the ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town test.

"I remember stopping a game over something personal and the guy saying, 'It's OK Ian, I play with him in the IPL, he's a friend of mine'."

As for the Cape Town balls, in London, Gould says: "If people want to have a look at them, they can. But then I've also got the balls from the [next] Johannesburg test and it looks like they haven't come out of the wrappers. Everyone was petrified in that test and didn't want to go near the ball."