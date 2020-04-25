A rarity during coronavirus, as live sport takes place via cricket in Vanuatu

While coronavirus has halted nearly all sport around the globe, cricket in Vanuatu still went ahead on Saturday.

Some overnight rain couldn't prevent Vanuatu from producing a rarity in these coronavirus-restricted times - a live sporting event.

The tropical island in the South Pacific was likely the only venue in the world hosting a competitive sports final on Saturday, as most international sport remains shuttered around the globe.

Vanuatu Cricket Association chief executive Shane Deitz invited anyone missing live action to tune in to a live stream. And more than 3000 did at various times during a men's 10-over exhibition match and the women's Twenty20 final won by the Mele Bulls.

RON ZWIERS/AP Valenta Langiatu bats during the Vanuatu women's Twenty20 final.

The rain meant a scheduled morning women's semifinal wasn't played due to wet grounds.

READ MORE:

* Tank driver, cricketer 99 not out

* NZ offer to host Eng cricket

* Aussie cricketers' pay cut drama

* Delay the World Cup: Baz

"It's one of the only live sports around the world at the moment. We can showcase a bit of cricket for everyone who is in lockdown,'' Deitz told the Associated Press on Friday.

The matches were played at the Vanuatu Cricket Grounds in the capital Port Vila, on the island of Efate. Officials set up four cameras and commentary for the online stream on Vanuatu Cricket's Facebook site.

The commentators had a bit of fun as well, with one of them suggesting a few fans were getting rowdy "now that the red wine has kicked in". Play was delayed for minute or two when a few children ran on the field, and the commentators apologised for not having many security people at the ground.

Vanuatu went into lockdown late last month as a precaution during the coranavirus pandemic, and was then hit hit by a destructive cyclone on April 6. Spectators who went to the ground on Saturday were asked to bring food or clothing donations for those affected by the cyclone.

The lockdown and closed borders meant there were no reported cases of Covid-19 in Vanuatu.