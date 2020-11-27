Covid-19: Ashley Bloomfield says Pakistan cricket rule breakers mingled, shared food while in isolation

A close eye is being kept on the touring Pakistan cricket team after six of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Members of the Pakistan cricket team have “significantly improved” their compliance with New Zealand's managed isolation rules after being given a “final warning”.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ's Morning Report that several players were caught “mingling” in hallways while in managed isolation at Christchurch's Chateau on the Park hotel. Their behaviour was unacceptable, he said.

The Ministry of Health confirmed six of the 53-member squad had tested positive for Covid-19 following routine day one testing.

On Friday, the ministry said the team's compliance with managed isolation rules had “significantly improved” since they were issued with the warning.

“We thank members of the team for their cooperation with the case investigations following the announcement of positive cases within the team. Cooperation and compliance are critical in ensuring New Zealand is kept safe from Covid-19,” the ministry said in a statement.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Chateau on the Park hotel in Christchurch is currently being used as a managed isolation facility.

Bloomfield said four of the positive results were new infections, and two were possibly historical infections. All members of the team also returned negative tests before flying to New Zealand. Day three testing would be carried out on Friday.

Pakistan cricket fans and journalists identified the affected players on social media on Friday.

They include former captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Abid Ali, Mohammad Abbas, bowler Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir and Danish Aziz.

Pakistani sports journalist Shoaib Jatt posted criticism of New Zealand’s attitude towards the Pakistani players on Twitter, saying it was “degrading”.

“We are going there and playing in difficult situations. Instead of being kind, they are threatening us,” he wrote.

He also claimed one of the violations happened in the lobby when a mask went under a player's nose. Another breach happened when a player picked up food left by a waiter when he was not wearing a mask.

Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar launched a scathing attack on New Zealand Cricket for threatening to cancel his former team’s tour of the country.

Akhtar warned New Zealand Cricket to “behave yourself” for threatening to cancel the tour and accused NZC of treating the Pakistan national team like a club team on his YouTube channel.

He added that New Zealand should feel indebted to Pakistan for agreeing to come to the country when they’re not getting any money for the tour.

NZPA Shoaib Akhtar says the Pakistan Cricket Board should consider boycotting New Zealand for five years.

He suggested the Pakistan Cricket Board consider boycotting New Zealand for five years.

“The PCB should show some toughness,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson the breaches were within the Chateau MIQ facility and posed no threat to public safety. He believed New Zealand's border measures were still “working”.

“They’re on their final warning ... and I think that is a very clear message that they can’t breach [the rules again],” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the rule-breaking actions of the visiting Pakistan cricket team are unacceptable.

Bloomfield told RNZ CCTV showed the players had not been abiding by the arrangements that had been clearly set out for them.

“Rather than being in their own rooms which is a requirement for that first three days, until that first test comes back, there was some mingling in the hallways, chatting, sharing food and not wearing masks.”

The mingling happened “at least once”, but it only had to happen once for authorities to take “a dim view of that”, he said.

The positive cases had been moved to separate quarantine rooms in the hotel and all players would be tested at least four times before leaving the facility.

The team had since been ordered to stay in their rooms and have been stripped of their training privileges.

It was not clear yet whether any of the six people who tested positive were involved in the hallway mingling incident.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Chateau on the Park in Christchurch is a managed isolation facility.

The next steps involved the ministry looking at the day three test results, being taken on Friday, and reviewing CCTV. No decision had been made yet regarding an exemption to allow the players to train.

Bloomfield clarified on air that he had the power to withdraw the exemption if required.

Pakistan’s first match against the Black Caps is a T20 at Auckland's Eden Park on December 18.

NZ Cricket said it considered public health and safety to be paramount in the hosting of international teams, and was supportive of the ministry’s position.

Nick Wilson, a public health expert from the Otago University, told RNZ this was another example of our border system not working adequately.

When asked whether New Zealand could end up with an outbreak similar to what happened with the Russian and Ukrainian seafarers, Wilson told RNZ there was “absolutely” a chance.

“This is a high-risk situation which should have been easily prevented. We know how easily spread this virus is, and we just don't seem to be learning as a country.”

He suggested New Zealand consider “a traffic light system”, with stringent measures for people travelling from high-risk red zone countries, such as Pakistan, the US and UK. Lower-risk green zone countries, such as the Pacific and Australia, would have looser restrictions.

