Reliving the White Ferns' win in the 2000 Cricinfo Women's World Cup final

The 2000 Cricinfo Women's Cricket World Cup was almost the perfect tournament.

In the round-robin, each team won one more match than the team below it. Australia defeated everybody, New Zealand defeated everybody but Australia, India defeated everybody but Australia and New Zealand, and so on, right on down to Ireland in seventh, who only defeated the Netherlands, who defeated no-one and finished last.

The pattern continued in the semifinals, where Australia defeated South Africa by nine wickets and New Zealand defeated India by nine wickets, setting up a trans-Tasman showdown in the decider – a rematch of the tournament opener a little over three weeks earlier, where Australia had chased down a target of 164 with ease.

It was December 23, 2000, two days before Christmas, when captains Emily Drumm and Belinda Clark met for the toss at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, the main ground at Lincoln University on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Drumm won it and decided the White Ferns would have a bat, the first in a series of events that would throw the form book out the window and produce a memorable upset win for the hosts – the perfect result in their eyes, if not everybody else’s.

SCOTT BARBOUR/ALLSPORT/Getty Images Australian captain Belinda Clark scored 91, but that wasn’t enough for her side to chase down their target.

The skipper and wicketkeeper Rebecca Rolls put on 43 for the second wicket, but they both departed with the total at 60.

Wickets feel at regular intervals after that and when Helen Watson was bowled in the 41st over, the White Ferns were struggling at 136-6.

Then up stepped Kathryn Ramel. She finished with 41 next to her name, and when she was dismissed at the end of the 47th over, her team were 172-7, having already made more than they’d managed in their round-robin loss.

SCOTT BARBOUR/ALLSPORT/Getty Images The White Ferns celebrate after claiming the final Australian wicket.

The White Ferns couldn’t push on from there and were eventually dismissed for 184 with eight balls remaining – a cardinal sin in any white-ball match, but especially so in a World Cup final.

What they did have were runs on the board, thus the ability to impart scoreboard pressure – and the tension only grew as Katrina Keenan had opener Lisa Keightley caught behind four balls in.

Karen Rolton was run out two overs later, reducing Australia to 2-2, and all of a sudden it was the White Ferns who were in the box seat, even though they’d lost the five meetings between the two teams.

The danger woman was Clark. The Australian skipper was averaging 52 in the tournament and had scored 75 of her team’s target of 181 in their semifinal win over South Africa.

She was in form and it seemed as if the stage was set for her to star, especially as her team-mates continued to come and go without offering much in the way of support.

None of the first six Australian batters to fall made more than 14 and with a tick over 15 overs to be bowled, they had slumped to 115-6, needing a further 70 runs off 92 balls.

By the time off-spinner Clare Nicholson went to begin the 42nd over, the equation had shifted in Australia’s favour, as they had added 35 runs in 38 balls and needed just 35 more off the 54 that remained.

Her first delivery pitched in line with the stumps and Clark stepped inside it, looking to sweep behind square, where she’d scored the majority of her runs.

SIMON BAKER/Getty Images Katrina Keenan, top, and Haidee Tiffen, below, shed a tear with Kathryn Ramel, centre, after the White Ferns’ win.

This time, however, she missed the ball completely, and was bowled.

"That could be the defining moment," Martin Crowe said in commentary. "A massive moment for the White Ferns.”

It left them needing three wickets – or to restrict the Australian tail to 34 runs or less.

The first came at the end of the 46th over, when Helen Watson pounced on the ball at square leg and ran out Terry McGregor, whose 19 was Australia’s second-highest score.

The second came at the start of the 49th over, with Australia needing 10 off 12, and it came in slightly controversial fashion.

Ramel was bowling to Cathryn Fitzpatrick and sent one slightly down the leg side, where she didn’t manage to get any bat on it.

But as the ball landed in the hands of wicketkeeper Rolls, everyone noticed the leg-side bail had fallen off the stumps, and that Fitzpatrick had seemingly been bowled.

There was a bit of discussion – one White Fern, likely Rolls, could be heard asking: “How’d the bail fall off then?” – then a series of replays, and ultimately it was decided Fitzpatrick had been bowled, the faintest of touches loosening the bail just enough.

SCOTT BARBOUR/ALLSPORT/Getty Images The last Australian batter out, Charmaine Mason, heads back to her room after the final.

Australia didn’t panic.

No 11 Avril Fahey sent her first ball down to third man for two, then added a single two balls later, hurrying through after playing into the covers.

No 10 Charmaine Mason did the same, then there was a wide down the leg side, but Fahey couldn’t score off the final ball, sending it straight to Drumm at point.

That meant the match went to the final over, with Nicholson bowling, and five runs still needed.

As it began, Crowe noted in commentary that the trophy would be shared if the scores were tied at the end – an observation that hits differently two decades on, after what the Black Caps went through in the men’s World Cup final in England in 2019.

Nicholson’s first ball was outside off, and Mason played a half-hearted cut shot. She didn’t get much on it, but there was an edge, and it went straight into Rolls’ gloves.

The White Ferns had won by four runs.

Nicholson grabbed two stumps – one for each of her key wickets – and her team-mates were mobbed in the middle of Bert Sutcliffe Oval as the crowd stormed the pitch.

Earlier this year, Drumm told Stuff: "It was the greatest day ever. We finally struck gold. It was my Everest”.

Two decades on, the 2000 World Cup win remains a singular triumph. The White Ferns did make the final again in 2009, where they lost to England, but three years ago in England, they didn’t even make it to the semifinals.

The World Cup was meant to be back on New Zealand soil this summer, but as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to early 2022.

The final will be played in Canterbury once again, but this time under lights at Hagley Oval in the middle of Christchurch.

Cantabrian and current White Ferns star Amy Satterthwaite was there 20 years ago, and she told Stuff earlier this month she was looking forward to playing in a home World Cup – just like her predecessors in 2000 and the Black Caps five years ago.

“I think we can take a lot of heart out of the way the boys played back in 2015 and kind of grabbed a nation in a way and took them on the journey.

“To think we’ve got the opportunity to do that is really special and exciting.

“We can learn a lot from how they went about things and try and tap into that.”

2000 Cricinfo Women’s World Cup final

At Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln: White Ferns 184 all out in 48.4 overs (Ramel 41; Fitzpatrick 3-52) beat Australia 180 all out in 49.1 overs (Clark 91) by four runs.