Southland cricket fraternity buzzing after Jacob Duffy's Black Caps selection

Jacob Duffy is in line to become the first Southlander to debut for the Black Caps since Jeff Wilson in 1993.

The Southland cricketing fraternity is buzzing as one of its own prepares to step into the bright lights of the international twenty20 arena.

Jacob Duffy was on Saturday named in the Black Caps squad for the first of three twenty20 internationals against Pakistan in Auckland on Friday night.

The 26-year-old is set to become the first Southlander to debut for New Zealand in international cricket since Jeff Wilson in 1993.

Prior to that, you would have to go back to 1981 when Southland’s Brian McKechnie faced the underarm ball against Australia.

READ MORE:

* Southland Sharks announce first signing for 2021 National Basketball League

* Jiang and Jones take out a weather-affected Kepler Challenge

* Southland's Ryan Duffy looks at life after cricket with Otago Volts contract unlikely



Duffy, who was born in Lumsden, progressed through the Southland age-group cricket system, played first XI cricket for Southland Boys’ High School, and lined up for the Metropolitan Cricket Club in Invercargill.

Southland Cricket Association president Gerry Ward said he has followed Duffy’s progress from a primary schoolboy in Lumsden and was delighted to see him now get his opportunity with the Black Caps.

“From a Southland Cricket Association point of view, it is great that young players can now see there is a pathway if you are persistent and work hard at,” Ward said.

“He still recognises himself as a Southlander and if he had the opportunity to play more Hawke Cup cricket for Southland he would. Everyone [in Southland] that I’ve talked to is really pleased for him.”

He burst onto the scene in 2012 when he was selected as a 17-year-old to play for the Otago Volts in a domestic twenty20 game against the Northern Knights.

Duffy, who is a product of the Academy Southland talent development program, captured the attention of many when he took three for 19 from his four overs in that debut game as a teenager.

For the past nine years, Duffy has been a regular fixture in the Otago Volts setup, although it hasn’t been all smiles.

In December 2016 Volts coach Rob Walter took the unique approach to send the Southland bowler to the nets to fix his action rather than play him in games.

Walter wanted him to re-adjust his action outside bowling in the game situation.

After three months off from playing Duffy returned and hasn’t looked back.

Ward wondered at the time how that period of uncertainty might have impacted Duffy's career, but on reflection, he said it would have to be regarded as a turning point in his career.

Duffy has gone on to captain the Volts and become a regular fixture in the New Zealand A team this year. It has included him captaining New Zealand A against West Indies A recently.

“He’s matured a lot, he’s got a good mature head on him. He's a very humble guy as well.”

Duffy’s opening to impress playing for the Black Caps is a small one given he has only been named for the first twenty20 game.

He comes in as cover for Trent Boult and Tim Southee who are being rested for Friday night’s game in Auckland, while Lochie Ferguson has also been ruled out because of injury.

Duffy will join the Black Caps squad in Auckland on Tuesday and New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen is pleased for the Southlander.

“It’s a special time for Jacob who’s taken his game to another level this summer and I know he’s excited to join the Black Caps camp for the first time.”