Wellington Blaze start Super Smash title defence with big win over Auckland Hearts

Wellington Blaze all-rounder Amelia Kerr took 3-11 then made an unbeaten 58 as they beat the Auckland Hearts.

The Wellington Blaze have made an impressive start to their quest for a fourth Twenty20 Super Smash title in a row, beating the Auckland Hearts by nine wickets in a rematch of last summer’s grand final.

White Ferns all-rounder Amelia Kerr took 3-11 with her leg spin, then made an unbeaten half century as they chased down their target of 93 with more than nine overs to spare.

Left-arm seamer Maneka Singh took 2-13 as the Blaze restricted the Hearts to 92-9 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bowl at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Kerr was unbeaten on 58 off 34 balls as the Blaze chased down their target with 56 balls to spare while captain Maddy Green was also not out, on 30 off 21.

Speaking to Spark Sport after she led her team home – scoring 62 per cent of the runs they needed – Kerr was relishing their positive start.

“It’s just nice to be back playing at the Basin. I love playing here and with the Wellington girls.

“I’ve had a lot of cricket over the last three months and it’s nice to be back with the Blaze.

“They’ve worked really hard and it’s awesome to see everyone doing well.”

Kerr has only just come out of managed isolation after returning from Australia, where she starred for the Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League, but she didn’t take a complete break from cricket during her 14-day hotel stay, hitting balls into a pile of pillows she’d stacked against a wall.

“Maddy thought I was a bit crazy,” she told Spark Sport, ”but I was doing drop-and-drives every day, and I was hitting it straight [today], so I think that’s been some of my best practice.”

The Blaze are back in action again on Sunday when they make the trip north to Napier to face the Central Hinds at McLean Park, the first of nine women’s Super Smash matches in nine days over the holiday period.

They didn’t have Kerr’s fellow White Ferns star Sophie Devine on hand on Thursday, and won’t until at least January 9, as she makes her way back from Australia.

At the Basin Reserve, Wellington: Auckland Hearts 92-9 (Kerr 3-11) lost to Wellington Blaze 94-1 in 10.4 overs (Kerr 58no off 34, Green 30 off 21) by nine wickets.

Points (games played): Wellington Blaze 4 (1), Canterbury Magicians 0 (0), Central Hinds 0 (0), Northern Spirit 0 (0), Otago Sparks 0 (0), Auckland Hearts 0 (1)

Stuff MVP points: Amelia Kerr 3, Maneka Singh 2, Maddy Green 1