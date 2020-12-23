Devon Conway, Black Caps team-mates blocked from playing Twenty20 Super Smash opener

From topscoring for the Black Caps against Pakistan in Napier, to sitting on the Basin Reserve’s grass hill cheering on his Wellington Firebirds team two days later.

It’s not Devon Conway’s preference but the prolific batsman accepts he will join Jimmy Neesham, Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips on the sidelines for Thursday’s men’s Twenty20 Super Smash opener, due to the Cricket Players Association’s play-travel-play rule.

With the Pakistan schedule being shoehorned into December amid Covid-19, New Zealand Cricket’s T20 competition suffers with the four big drawcard names sidelined from the men’s grand final rematch between the Firebirds and Auckland Aces.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Black Caps batsman Devon Conway topscored against Pakistan with 63 off 45 balls in Napier.

The CPA has strict rules around player workloads in its master agreement with NZC and, after the quartet played three T20s in five days against Pakistan, another match two days later was seen as a bridge too far.

NZC’s high performance manager Bryan Stronach explained: “This boils down to player welfare and in consultation with the NZCPA we have agreed that playing three internationals with only a travel day in between and then repeating that for another domestic game is too much.

“We always try and set up our schedules to avoid this sort of occurrence, but due to the unprecedented nature of 2020 and the crowded international calendar it’s been unavoidable.”

Conway said: “It was mentioned a day or two ago and we’d heard rumours we may potentially not be allowed to play that game on the 24th, Christmas at the Basin. It’s a little bit disappointing.

“We’re always keen to play, especially for the Firebirds on that special day. It’s just one of those rules we have to abide by. I’ll still be there to support them in the cheap seats so I’m looking forward to that.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Captain Michael Bracewell and the Wellington Firebirds after their win over Auckland Aces in the Super Smash final in January.

After visiting Napier for the first time, Conway will chalk up another bucket list item: he is yet to sit on the Basin hill and watch a match, three years after settling in Wellington from his native South Africa. Cricket Wellington is flinging open the gates in the hope of a big crowd for the men’s and women’s double-header, although the forecast is for morning rain.

“When l’ve been out in the middle at the Basin Reserve and looked at the people sitting on the grass I always thought ‘I’d love to watch a game of cricket there’. I think I’ll get amongst it with some friends and support the guys from a distance,” Conway said.

Guptill would have been out anyway with a right index finger laceration suffered in Napier. He had an x-ray on Wednesday. Legspinner Ish Sodhi will also be sidelined for the Knights’ early matches as he awaits a scan on his strained hamstring. New Zealand Cricket said he is expected to be out for two weeks.

Conway shot to prominence with the defending champion Firebirds, topping last season’s Super Smash run charts with 543 at a strike rate of 143. Guptill was second, with 403 at a strike rate of 142.

His first T20 for the Firebirds this summer will now be back at McLean Park on Sunday when they face Central Stags, after the Hinds vs Blaze match.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Napier's McLean Park will host the Wellington vs Central Districts T20 double header on Sunday.

Conway will return with good memories, aside from the four-wicket defeat to Pakistan.

The left-hander topscored with 63 off 45 balls as New Zealand posted 173-7 which they thought was a good total on a pitch that played slower and lower than Auckland and Hamilton. Then he circled for an eternity under a catch off Kyle Jamieson’s bowling in the final over, to remove man of the match Mohammad Rizwan and give the Black Caps a sniff of a chance.

“Grateful to have taken it, and James Neesham did check my heart rate as we were standing in the huddle. He did say it was going a million miles an hour.”

In his first four T20 international innings the runs flowed for Conway, scoring 41 and 65 not out against West Indies, then five and 63 against Pakistan. Barring injury or illness in the test squad, Conway will be back in black against Australia in the T20 opener on February 22.

“Very happy with the way things have gone. If you’d asked me how I’d go before [my debut] I would have probably taken that. To contribute is one thing but to win two series is another.

“Deep down I always backed myself. I’ve been training long and hard for a number of years for this moment to play international cricket. It was about trusting the work I’d put in, and playing with freedom and just enjoying my time being out there with a great bunch of guys.”

Weather permitting, Thursday’s opener kicks off a competition which runs until men's and women’s finals day on February 13, with Black Caps frontliners available for the bulk of it, after the second test against Pakistan from January 3-7. Senior Firebirds bowlers Hamish Bennett and Logan van Beek make welcome returns from injury.

AT A GLANCE

Twenty20 Super Smash, round one at Basin Reserve, Wellington, on Thursday:

10.10am: Wellington Blaze v Auckland Hearts (women)

1.40pm: Wellington Firebirds v Auckland Aces (men)