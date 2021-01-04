Super Smash: Captain Brooke Halliday leads Northern Spirit to win over Central Hinds

The Northern Spirit moved to the top of the T20 Super Smash table with a win over the Central Hinds

Northern Spirit captain Brooke Halliday led her side to the top of the Twenty20 Super Smash table as they beat the Central Hinds in their rain-affected clash on Monday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Halliday was not out on 27 off 30 balls after playing the anchor role as the Spirit chased down their target of 69 off 10 overs with nine wickets in hand and one ball to spare.

She was joined at the crease by Katie Gurrey, who finished with 24 off 16 balls as the Spirit notched their third win of the season and moved ahead of the Auckland Hearts.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Captain Brooke Halliday led the Northern Spirit to win a win over the Central Hinds on Monday. (File Photo).

The Hinds suffered a blow as soon as play got underway after the rain delay, when co-captain Jess Watkin was stumped for a golden duck by Spirit debutant Annie Ewart off the bowling of Lauren Heaps.

They then slumped to 4-2 in their second over, when Georgia Atkinson was caught by Heaps off the bowling of Halliday.

But led by Dodd and van Deventer, who put together an unbeaten 64-run stand, they posted 68-2 from their 10 overs after being sent in.

Dodd was unbeaten on 38 off 30, while van Deventer made 24 off 25.

The Hinds needed early wickets to peg their hosts back, but took until the sixth over to strike, when Kate Anderson was stumped by Dodd for 18 off 13 balls off the bowling of Mikaela Greig.

That left the Spirit 39-1, needing a further 30 runs off 26 balls, but Halliday and Gurrey got them there in 25.

The loss left the Hinds winless, four games into their campaign.

At Seddon Park, Hamilton: Central Hinds 68-2 off 10 overs (Natalie Dodd 38no off 30) lost to Northern Spirit 72-1 off 9.5 overs (Halliday 27no off 30, Gurrey 24no off 16) by nine wickets.

Points (games played): Spirit 12 (4), Hearts 10 (4), Blaze 8 (3), Magicians 6 (2), Sparks 4 (3), Hinds 0 (4).

Stuff MVP points: Brooke Halliday 3, Katie Gurrey 2, Natalie Dodd 1