Rosemary Mair better for her Big Bash League stint as she eyes one-day final

Rosemary Mair (right) played for the Melbourne Stars during last year’s Women’s Big Bash League in Australia...

Rosemary Mair wasn’t expecting to spend three months in Australia when she jetted out with the White Ferns last September.

But when the opportunity to play in the Women’s Big Bash League came up, she couldn’t say no.

Mair was one of several White Ferns who stayed on to provide injury cover as Australia’s domestic Twenty20 competition took place inside a bubble last October and November.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images ...and for the Melbourne Renegades.

She ended up playing five times for the Melbourne Renegades and twice for the Melbourne Stars, taking eight wickets at an average of 18.38 with an economy rate of 6.68.

It was an impressive stint for the seamer, who has just come to the end of her second year as an international cricketer, and she said she relished the experience.

"They've got a lot of depth over there, and you can definitely tell the standard over there is a lot higher, and it's a lot more of a professional environment in general.”

After doing her two weeks in managed isolation upon returning, Mair linked up with the Central Hinds for the T20 Super Smash, but only made four appearances before going down with a side strain.

She returned in time to join the White Ferns for their T20 series against England that concluded last Sunday and was a strong performer with the ball – taking 2-22 off three overs in match two and 1-17 off four in match three – as they were swept 3-0.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Spark Sport's new cricket commentator Sonia Gray

That series was Mair’s eighth since making her international debut in early 2019, and she said she felt she had come a long way over the past two years.

“I think I'm just more confident with my own bowling plans and I don't rely so much on the captain to really tell me what to do and set my field for me.

“I can come to the bowling crease and know what I'm going to do and execute it.”

Now the 22-year-old is back with the Hinds and set to play her first match of the season in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield domestic one-day competition this Saturday.

As things stand, the Hinds are third on the ladder with 28 points to their name, behind the Canterbury Magicians and Auckland Hearts who both have 29.

The Magicians and the Hearts play each other twice this weekend, however, so the Hinds are still in control of their own destiny and will be assured of a place in next Sunday’s final with two wins over the fourth-placed Northern Spirit.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Central Hinds seamer Rosemary Mair has just finished her second year as an international cricketer with the White Ferns.

One win would be enough if either the Hearts or Magicians swept the other, while bonus points for emphatic victories could also come into play and help – or hurt – their cause.

Mair missed the first six rounds of the HBJ Shield while in Australia, then the last two while recovering from injury, but has stayed in touch with the team throughout.

“We're quite a close group,” she said, “and our coach Jamie Watkins likes to keep all the White Ferns involved and in touch while we're away, which is really good and makes it really easy when we come back into the squad as we know what the team plan and goals are.”

The Hinds’ matches against the Spirit will be played at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth – the venue where they won the HBJ Shield in 2019, and where they could host this year’s final, if they finish atop the ladder – starting at 10am on Saturday and Sunday.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, rounds 9 & 10

All matches Saturday and Sunday, 10am

At Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: Central Hinds v Northern Spirit

At Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland: Auckland Hearts v Canterbury Magicians

At the Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Blaze v Otago Sparks

Points (games played): Magicians 29 (8), Hearts 29 (8), Hinds 28 (8), Spirit 19 (8), Blaze 9 (8), Sparks 0 (8)