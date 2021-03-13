Ajaz Patel scores maiden fifty to put Stags on top against Firebirds in Plunket Shield

Ajaz Patel scored his maiden first-class half-century to put the Central Stags on top of the Wellington Firebirds.

A maiden first-class half-century for left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel helped the Central Stags into a dominant position against the Wellington Firebirds on day three of round five of the Plunket Shield.

His 52 was the highest score in the Stags’ second innings, which they declared closed late on Saturday at 245-9, so they could set about their task of taking 10 Firebirds wickets for the second time in the match.

The Firebirds had eventually been dismissed for 104 in their first innings at McLean Park in Napier after resuming at 60-5, giving the Stags a lead of 71.

Seth Rance took 4-47 and Blair Tickner took a staggering 3-10 from 9.3 overs to put their side on top after they were rolled for 175 when play began a day late on Friday.

George Worker made 49 for the Stags as they went about setting the Firebirds a target, while Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor made 50 off just 45 balls, but as they slumped to 148-6 it fell to Patel and Josh Clarkson, who made 35, to strengthen their hand.

At stumps the Firebirds had made it to 2-0, and they will resume on Sunday needing 315 runs off a minimum of 100 overs to pull off a dramatic win.

At Hagley Oval in Christchurch the Otago Volts made a sporting declaration and Canterbury responded in kind to set the visitors a target of 352 off 103 overs.

The Volts began day three at 218-3 and made their way top 375-6 before declaring with Nick Kelly making 62 and Dale Phillips making 55.

They were without their leading seamers Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith as they took the field, as the pair had both suffered injuries during the match, and Canterbury proceeded to add 209-5 off 35.3 overs.

Tom Latham made a rapid century – 106 off 82 balls – while Daryl Mitchell made 37 and Henry Nicholls made 33 in supporting roles.

They had seven overs at the Volts before stumps but couldn’t make a breakthrough, though they only conceded 15 runs.

When play resumes on Sunday, Canterbury will need 10 wickets to win while the Volts will need 337 more runs off a minimum of 96 overs.

No play was possible due to rain at Cobham Oval in Whangarei where Northern Districts were 112-2 in reply to the Auckland Aces’ first-innings total of 144.

Plunket Shield – round five

At McLean Park, Napier: Central Stags 175 & 245-9 dec (Ajaz Patel 52, Ross Taylor 50, George Worker 49; Luke Georgeson 3-39) met the Wellington Firebirds 104 all out (Seth Rance 4-47, Blair Tickner 3-10) & 2-0 in 4 overs

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Canterbury 517 & 209-5 dec (Tom Latham 106) met the Otago Volts 375-6 dec (Nick Kelly 66, Hamish Rutherford 60, Dale Phillips 55) & 15-0 in 7 overs

At Cobham Oval, Whangarei: Auckland Aces 144 all out (Mark Chapman 57; Scott Kuggeleijn 7-45) met Northern Districts 112-2 in 45 overs (Jeet Raval 63no)