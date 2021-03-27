Plunket Shield: Rachin Ravindra plunders century on return from injury

Just as one Wellington left-hander has made a brutal dent in the selection door of the Black Caps test team, another’s tapping has just got a bit more audible too.

While Devon Conway now looks a must for the five-day format, Firebirds team-mate Rachin Ravindra has done his chances of a call-up for this winter’s tour of England the world of good after a superb century on return to the Plunket Shield on Saturday.

The 21-year-old opening batsman/left-arm spinner has been touted as a player of real potential, having shone at New Zealand Under-19 level, then earlier this season striking 144 and took 6-89 against Pakistan A.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Rachin Ravindra scored a Plunket Shield century for Wellington on return from injury on Saturday. (File photo)

Now, after his side were sent in against Northern Districts on a green Basin Reserve wicket, Ravindra struck a magnificent third first-class ton – his 138 made all the more remarkable for it was his first domestic game back since dislocating a shoulder in a Super Smash Twenty20 match at the same venue on January 25 – an injury he had suffered to the same shoulder four years prior.

After whacking 84 off 55 balls for his Hutt District club on return to the crease last weekend, the stylish leftie then plundered a Neil Wagner and Scott Kuggeleijn-led ND attack, profiting off the back foot with some brilliant hook strokes, along with some lovely under-the-eyes, wristy drives through the off-side, hitting 14 fours and six sixes in his 212-ball stay.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images A call-up to the Black Caps test squad for their England tour could be on the cards for Rachin Ravindra.

He brought up his hundred off 168 deliveries in a whopping 226-run stand with fellow 21-year-old left-hander Luke Georgeson, who, in his third first-class outing, struck a maiden half century (70) as the bottom of the table Firebirds ended 237-3 when bad light stopped play after 82.3 overs.

Elsewhere, the already-crowned champions, Canterbury, are in a strong position against the Auckland Aces at Eden Park Outer Oval.

After winning the toss, Auckland slumped to 97-5, but captain Robbie O’Donnell’s 93 steered them out of trouble, and Ross ter Braak’s also helped them through to 235. The champs got to stumps unharmed, at 23-0.

In the other match, which started on Friday, the Otago Volts remain in control against the Central Stags at Dunedin’s University of Otago Oval.

After resuming the day at 321-5, the hosts went on to post 393, with Dale Phillips adding 15 runs to his overnight score, to finish on 149.

In reply, CD are 212-4, with Brad Schmulian (73no) and Dane Cleaver (51no) looking to add to their 89-run stand.

At University of Otago Oval, Dunedin: Otago Volts 393 (Dale Phillips 149, Michael Rippon 79, Nick Kelly 57, Max Chu 53; Ray Toole 3-77) v Central Stags 212-4 (Brad Schmulian 73no, Dane Cleaver 51no, Tom Bruce 49)

At Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Firebirds 237-3 (Rachin Ravindra 138, Luke Georgeson 70) v Northern Districts

At Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland: Auckland Aces 235 (Robbie O’Donnell 93, Ross ter Braak 58; Sean Davey 4-45, Will Williams 3-32, Ed Nuttall 3-90) v Canterbury 23-0