Plunket Shield: Tom Blundell keeps Black Caps selectors nursing sore heads

Tom Blundell scored a second successive Plunket Shield century, which keeps him well and truly in the Black Caps test mix. (File photo)

A second successive Plunket Shield century from Tom Blundell has ensured the Black Caps selectors will be reaching for the paracetamol over the next couple of months.

The incumbent New Zealand test opener scored a classy 113 on the opening day of the Wellington Firebirds’ final-round fixture against the Auckland Aces at Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday, fresh off his unbeaten 103 in his only bat in the previous round against Northern Districts at the Basin Reserve.

The back-to-back tons from the 30-year-old are a rather well-timed “don’t discount me” to Black Caps coach Gary Stead and fellow selector Gavin Larsen, as the season draws to a close but the World Test Championship final looms.

The Black Caps face England in tests at Lord’s (starting June 2) and Edgbaston (June 10), before the inaugural WTC decider against India at Southampton (June 18), and such is the strong emergence of Devon Conway, it is assumed a spot will have to be found for the hot left-hander.

But just who makes way is the tricky, and frankly quite unprecedented, dilemma the selectors have.

With Tom Latham, captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor certainties, and Henry Nicholls surely sealing his spot with two hundreds and a fifty this summer, that left Blundell as the only man in the top six to potentially be unseated, having registered a solitary half century from his five test innings this season.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tom Blundell has been a stop-gap measure at the top of the New Zealand order.

But the 10-test right-hander will now have forced the selectors into deeper thought around the balance of their XI and the possibility of playing no all-rounder, in order to fit both Blundell and Conway in a top seven including wicketkeeper BJ Watling, then playing just the four bowlers.

That would be rather tough on incumbent all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, though, whose last test innings was a maiden century, against Pakistan in Christchurch in January; and is also fraught with danger as any other bowling options among the batting group are essentially nil, barring the increasingly infrequent off-spin of Williamson.

The other interesting factor to note, though, is while Blundell has been used as somewhat of a stop-gap measure for the Black Caps at the top of the order, he hasn’t been replicating the role with Wellington, with his twin tons coming with him in his more natural role as keeper/batsman, at No 5.

His latest knock was his 10th first-class hundred, and was full of character after coming in with the Firebirds in all sorts at 13-3 after electing to bat.

Showing typical prowess off the back foot and against spin in a 226-ball stay, Blundell struck 12 fours and two sixes – including one off Louis Delport to bring up his ton – as he helped his side to 278-6 at stumps.

Blundell had superb support at the other end from captain Michael Bracewell, who also struck his 10th first-class ton, with 105 (231 balls, 12 fours, one six) in a 217-run fourth-wicket partnership – breaking a 93-year record for Wellington against Auckland.

There was one other ton on Saturday, with Ben Smith playing a huge lone hand for the Central Stags against champions Canterbury at McLean Park in Napier.

Sent in, the hosts were rocked regularly, as Will Williams, Matt Henry and Ed Nuttall collected three wickets apiece, but while no-one else scored more than 26, No 3 Smith stood tall, making 111 not out from 210 balls (17 fours) in the Stags’ 206.

At University of Otago Oval in Dunedin against Northern Districts, Hamish Rutherford top-scored with 54 for the Otago Volts, while seven other players were unable to kick on after scoring between 22 and 34, and the sent-in hosts were bowled out for 272.

AT A GLANCE

Plunket Shield, Rd 8

At University of Otago Oval, Dunedin: Otago Volts 272 (Hamish Rutherford 54; James Baker 3-35, Joe Walker 3-48) v Northern Districts 14-0

At Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland: Wellington Firebirds 278-6 (Tom Blundell 113, Michael Bracewell 105; Ross ter Braak 3-46) v Auckland Aces

At McLean Park, Napier: Central Stags 207 (Ben Smith 111no; Will Williams 3-38, Matt Henry 3-45, Ed Nuttall 3-48) v Canterbury 2-0