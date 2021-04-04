Plunket Shield: O'Donnell brothers shine with bat for Auckland Aces

Auckland captain Robbie O’Donnell, pictured in a prior match, hit his fifth first-class century on Sunday.

Auckland's O’Donnell brothers would have visualised about this moment growing up playing backyard cricket.

Aces captain Robbie O’Donnell, 26, and younger brother Will, 23, enjoyed a dream day in the final round of the Plunket Shield on Sunday, teaming up for an unbroken 171-run second wicket stand.

The sons of former Auckland coach Mark O’Donnell, Robbie and Will dominated on day two at Eden Park outer oval. They went to stumps unbeaten with Auckland 220-1 in their first innings, in reply to Wellington's 342.

Robbie brought up his fifth first-class ton and third of the Plunket Shield season, finishing 100 not out. He also moved past 3000 first-class career runs late in the day’s play.

Will was 79 not out at the close of play and will be eyeing a maiden first-class century on Monday with his previous highest score being 60.

After earning his first Aces contract for this summer, Will has thrived. He was the leading run-scorer in the Ford Trophy one-day competition, racking up 537 from 10 innings at 53.7, including a century and six fifties.

Felicity Reid/Stuff Auckland captain Robbie O’Donnell, pictured, and younger brother Will dominated with the bat on Sunday against Wellington.

Black Caps T20 batsman Glenn Phillips took to the Firebirds' attack earlier in the day, smacking three sixes and three fours in his 36 from 38 balls. It looked like Phillips was set for one of his destructive knocks until he was caught from Rachin Ravindra’s left-arm spin.

Elsewhere, Harry Chamberlain, in just his second first-class match, starred with the bat for Plunket Shield champions Canterbury against the Central Stags in Napier.

Chamberlain, who debuted against Auckland in the last round, was 93 not out at stumps, hitting 14 fours and a six. Canterbury ended day two on top at 302-4 in their first innings, holding a 95-run lead.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Cam Fletcher's strong summer with the bat continued for Canterbury in the final round of the Plunket Shield, hitting 52 not out against Central.

Canterbury coach Peter Fulton recently labelled Chamberlain their best A performer this season, having scored 451 runs at 64.42, including two centuries and two half-centuries. The 25-year-old has been a dependable performer for Canterbury Country in the Hawke Cup, captaining the side.

Chamberlain, batting at five, and Cam Fletcher, who has had his best domestic season, teamed up for an unbroken 123-run fifth wicket partnership. Fletcher was unbeaten on 52 at stumps.

With Chamberlain seizing his chance, Canterbury will have more healthy headaches when they sit down to decide upon their contract list for next season. Teams are allowed to contract up to 16 players and Canterbury might struggle to squeeze in several fringe names, who have caught the eye for their successful side this summer.

Black Caps Tom Latham (19) and Henry Nicholls (37) got decent starts before both falling to left-arm paceman Ray Toole. Canterbury skipper Cole McConchie notched 54, struck in front of his stumps by spinner Ajaz Patel.

Meanwhile, Otago have a 132-run second innings lead against Northern Districts with eight wickets left.

Seamer Michael Rae was impressive again for the Volts, backing up from his hat-trick and five wicket bag in the last round against Central.

Rae took 4-55 as ND were dismissed for 222 in their first innings in Dunedin.

James Baker struck twice in his second over as Otago slumped to 15-2. Experienced opener Anaru Kitchen and Nick Kelly consolidated though as the Volts got through to 82-2 in their second dig at stumps.

AT A GLANCE:

Plunket Shield round eight:

At Eden Park outer oval, Auckland: Wellington 342 (Tom Blundell 113, Michael Bracewell 105, Troy Johnson 46no; Will Somerville 4-61, Ross ter Braak 4-67) met Auckland 220-1 (Robbie O’Donnell 100no, Will O'Donnell 79no, Glenn Phillips 36)

At McLean Park, Napier: Central 207 met Canterbury 302-4 (Harry Chamberlain 93no, Cole McConchie 54, Cam Fletcher 52no, Ken McClure 41; Ray Toole 2-43)

At University Oval, Dunedin: Otago 272 and 82-2 (Nick Kelly 40no, Anaru Kitchen 33no) met Northern Districts 222 (Joe Carter 40, Bharat Popli 38, Neil Wagner 32; Michael Rae 4-55, Travis Muller 2-39)