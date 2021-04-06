Canterbury knock off early on final day to begin celebrating their Plunket Shield title

Canterbury get their hands on the Plunket Shield, two weeks after they sealed the 2020-21 first-class title.

Canterbury were able to clock off early on the final day of the Plunket Shield season and celebrate their emphatic first-class title win, as their final-round match against the Central Stags petered out to draw at McLean Park in Napier.

But there was plenty of drama elsewhere, with Northern Districts completing a final-day chase to beat the Otago Volts at University of Otago Oval in Dunedin, and the Auckland Aces coming within a handful of runs themselves against the Wellington Firebirds at Eden Park Outer Oval.

When stumps were called at 5.30pm in Auckland, the Aces were six runs shy of pulling off a chase of 273 in 71 overs, but had three wickets in hand, which meant the final result of the domestic summer was a draw.

The Firebirds began the day at 130-2 and proceeded to make 298-7 before declaring, with skipper Michael Bracewell scoring his second century of the match – 119 off 93 balls – and Luke Georgeson making 54.

READ MORE:

* Plunket Shield: New Canterbury batsman Harry Chamberlain hits maiden first-class century

* Plunket Shield: O'Donnell brothers shine with bat for Auckland Aces

* The big Devon Conway question, and the simple answer of where he fits in Black Caps test XI

* Plunket Shield: Tom Blundell keeps Black Caps selectors nursing sore heads



Will O’Donnell was the lynchpin for the Aces, finishing not out on 137 off 210 balls – his second century of the match – as they came up just short at 267-7.

They required 11 runs off the final over, bowled by Logan van Beek, but only managed five, so were unable to cap their season with a win.

Northern Districts were all smiles, however, after chasing down their target of 317 with just over three overs to spare against the Otago Volts down south.

They began the day at 43-0, needing a further 274 runs off a minimum of 96 overs, and were never seriously troubled, with opener Jeet Raval making an unbeaten 161 to anchor their innings and Ish Sodhi chipping in with 40.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Michael Rippon took 4-117 for the Volts, but was unable to spin them to a second win in as many weeks.

Those results left Northern Districts second on the table on 69 points, some 40 points adrift of the champions, followed by the Volts on 63, the Aces on 61, the Stags on 56, and the Firebirds on 37.

For their part, Canterbury bowled 70.2 overs at the Stags, who moved from 125-2 to 299-5, with Dane Cleaver making an unbeaten 54, before play was called off and the celebrations began in earnest.

Plunket Shield round eight – day four

At Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland: Wellington Firebirds 342 and 298-7 dec (Michael Bracewell 119, Luke Georgeson 54) drew with the Auckland Aces 368 and 267-7 (Will O’Donnell 137no; Rachin Ravindra 3-77).

At University of Otago Oval, Dunedin: Otago Volts 272 and 266 lost to Northern Districts 222 and 317-7 (Jeet Raval 161no, Ish Sodhi 40; Michael Rippon 4-117) by three wickets

At McLean Park, Napier: Central Stags 207 and 299-5 (George Worker 64, Dane Cleaver 54no, Ben Smith 46, Greg Hay 44, Christian Leopard 34no) drew with Canterbury 391.

Points (games played): Canterbury 109, Northern Districts 69, Volts 63, Aces 61, Stags 56, Firebirds 37