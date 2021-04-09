'Classic example of obstruction': Rare and controversial dismissal ignites hot debate in Australian cricket circles

South Australia's Sam Harper controversially given out for obstructing the field.

Victoria's dreadful one-day cup campaign continued to plummet when opener Sam Harper was given out obstructing the field in his state's last match of the tournament.

The 24-year-old blocked a delivery from South Australia quick Dan Worrall back down the pitch, before the right-armer picked up the ball and aimed a throw at the batsman's stumps.

But Harper, who was a long way out of his crease, stepped in the road of the ball, appearing to deliberately block the run-out attempt as he tried to regain his ground.

Fox Cricket/Stuff South Australian batsman Sam Harper was given out for obstruction after five minutes of umpire deliberations.

Harper was eventually given out after five minutes of discussion between on-field umpires, video-review umpires and the Bushrangers and Redbacks, leaving Harper – who had put his gloves and helmet back on to resume his innings – stunned.

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds agreed with the decision to dismiss Harper.

"The ball would have probably gone on to hit middle and leg stump, so the throw was straight," Symonds said on Fox Cricket's coverage.

"When the ball makes contact with his legs he's a foot outside his ground, so he's preventing the ball going back to hit the stumps.

"It's a classic example of obstruction."

The umpires appeared to ask South Australia skipper Travis Head if he wanted to scrap his team's appeal, thus giving Harper the benefit of the doubt in controversial circumstances.

But Symonds said the Redbacks had nothing to be apologetic about.

"It's not as if the South Australians are showing any sort of bad spirit," Symonds said.

"It's a rule and it's part of the game. Harper's well short of his ground.

"People might be shaking their heads but that's out … The right decision's been made.

"Some good, sharp reaction work there from Dan Worrall."

Law 37.1.1 states the following: "Either batsman is out obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.