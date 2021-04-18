IPL: Trent Boult stumbles, then storms back with wickets to clinch Mumbai Indians victory

Mumbai Indians bowler Trent Boult was again centre of attention in the IPL.

Black Caps bowling spearhead Trent Boult’s dramatic, almost comical ‘freestyle’ grabbed all the attention early in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s run chase in the Indian Premier League.

But by the end of Sunday’s (NZT) match, Boult was back to doing what he does best as his three-wicket haul sealed a 13-run victory for his Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

Boult’s figures of 3-28 and a sharp catch from New Zealand team-mate Adam Milne in his first appearance of the season ensured an 0-3 start for captain David Warner’s Sunrisers as Kane Williamson sat out a third straight match.

The New Zealand skipper continues to rest an elbow injury which may be good news for Black Caps fans if the Sunrisers miss the playoffs, as he’ll likely arrive in England in time for the first test at Lord’s on June 2.

Boult was again front and centre for the defending champions, first when he had even his team-mates giggling with his outfield antics.

One of the best fielders around, and adept at stunning one-handed catches, Boult lost his composure when haring after a Warner cover drive and ended up flat on his face after giving the impression of an Olympic swimmer.

Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for IPL Kane Williamson, right, of Sunrisers Hyderabad remains on the sidelines in the Indian Premier League.

Warner was run out by Hardik Pandya for 36 off 34 balls, then the now-familiar collapse began without Williamson’s calming presence.

Milne (0-33 off three) snared a one-hander in the deep to remove Abhishek Sharma, then Boult returned to snare Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mujeeb ur Rahman within five balls to skittle the Sunrisers for 137.

Mumbai are now 2-1 while Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli and including Kyle Jamieson, are the only unbeaten side at 2-0.