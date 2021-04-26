Ravindra Jadeja equals IPL record for runs off one over

Ravindra Jadeja's batting rampage secured a record-equaling 37 runs off the last over before taking 3-13 with the ball as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals later joined Chennai and Bangalore at the top of the leaderboard on eight points after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (NZT) in the first Super Over this season.

At Mumbai, Bangalore finally lost a game after winning four in a row as Jadeja equaled Chris Gayle's IPL record, set against Kochi Tuskers' Prasanth Parameswaran during the 2011 edition of the IPL.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Ravindra Jadeja showed his ability to change a game in the blink of an eye.

Chennai chose to bat and Jadeja, who was dropped on zero, rocketed his team's total from 154-4 at the end of the 19th over to 191-4 at the end of the 20th. He hit five sixes and a four in Harshal Patel's 20th over _ with one of the sixes coming off a no ball _ for his 28-ball 62.

READ MORE:

* Sky Sport wants to put more fans in stands to improve TV viewing experience

* Black Cap Trent Boult's Mumbai Indians thrashed by nine wickets in IPL

* School's cricket history reveals recurring pattern among outstanding players



In reply, Bangalore scored 122-9, mainly due to Jadeja's brilliance.

“Jaddu (Jadeja) is somebody who can change the game on his own,'' said Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jadeja, a seasoned all-rounder with left-arm spin, took the heart out of Bangalore's run chase by clean bowling Glenn Maxwell (22) and AB de Villiers (4). Between those two vital blows, Jadeja ran out Dan Christian off a direct throw which reduced Bangalore to 81-5 in the 10th over with the chase falling apart for Virat Kohli's team.

Opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal (34 off 15 balls) briefly looked to threaten Chennai's imposing target before he was caught at backward square leg off Shardul Thakur (1-11) in an otherwise under-par batting effort by Bangalore.

``It's good to get a performance like this out of the way early in the season,'' said Kohli, who scored only eight runs. ``You can probably say one guy beat us.''

Earlier, opening batter Faf du Plessis hit 50, his second successive half century, to give Chennai a strong start before Bangalore hit back in the middle overs.

Patel removed Suresh Raina (24) and du Plessis off successive deliveries in the 14th over and had impressive figures of 3-14 off his first three overs before Jadeja's onslaught saw the fast bowler finish with 3-51.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Kane Williamson was amongst the runs again in the IPL.

At Chennai, Kane Williamson nearly pulled off victory for Hyderabad but his unbeaten 66 off 51 balls took his team to 159-7 after Delhi chose to bat first and scored 159-4.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, playing his first IPL game after recovering from the coronavirus, gave away only seven runs in his Super Over against Hyderabad skipper David Warner and Williamson.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant hit a boundary against leg-spinner Rashid Khan and then ran a leg bye off the last ball to hand Hyderabad their fourth loss this season in five games.

“A thrilling game (but) it shouldn't have gone to the Super Over,'' Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan said. “Kane Williamson played a very good knock, he's a champion player, but good to win it in the end.''

Patel picked up 2-26 off his tidy bowling in the regular game, but the batters didn't give up. Needing 16 off Kagiso Rabada's last over, Williamson hit a boundary and No. 9 Jagadeesha Suchith (14 not out) smashed the fast bowler for a six. The target came down to two to win off the last ball but Rabada conceded only one run to force the Super Over.