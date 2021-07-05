County Championship debut half-century maintains Devon Conway's 50-plus average in every format

Black Caps test opener goes big again, as the most in-form batsman in world cricket.

A Devon Conway half-century is hardly breaking news any more. What is remarkable, is that the Black Caps run machine still averages 50-plus in every cricketing format he’s played since last October.

That’s seven different competitions (see below), including the ultimate, test cricket, which he stormed into with 200 on debut against England at Lord’s. You won’t find a more dominant batsman across the board anywhere in the world these past nine months.

Conway, who turns 30 on Thursday, marked his maiden first-class innings for Somerset with 88 on Sunday (Monday NZT), against Leicestershire at Taunton where he was based for one season as a fresh-faced youngster 11 years ago.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images More runs for Devon Conway, in the second test against England at Edgbaston.

He’d already made an impact for Somerset in Twenty20 cricket, averaging 78.33 from five innings in the T20 Blast since the Black Caps’ World Test Championship final victory over India.

READ MORE:

* Magical mystery tour: Black Caps to take World Test Championship Mace around New Zealand

* Black Caps run machines Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips go head to head in UK, with a clear winner

* New Zealand vs India: Black Caps player ratings from WTC final, series win over England

* Black Caps: Devon Conway baffled when Kane Williamson says he learned from watching him bat



In his first three tests - taking in a series win in England and their inaugural world title - Conway averages 63. In his first three ODIs, against Bangladesh, he averaged 75 and in a whirlwind start to his international career in T20s he averaged 59 at a strike rate of 151 against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh.

That was on top of another prolific season for Wellington Firebirds: averaging 65 in their T20 Super Smash title victory and 50.66 in nine Plunket Shield innings.

Jacques Feeney/Getty Images Four more: Devon Conway sends another one towards the rope for Somerset in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Back in whites at Taunton, Conway was in the groove in scoring 88 off 146 balls in a tick over three hours. Sent in to bat, Conway and Steven Davies put on 143 for the first wicket before Somerset ended the day 242-7.

Conway survived a huge lbw shout on 1, from Leicestershire’s Will Davis, and after negotiating a tricky early period hit stride to collect 15 boundaries from pinpoint straight drives and hook shots. He was eventually bowled by left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson.

“It was a good day out there. A little bit disappointed I didn’t kick on. When you get to the 80s you like to make it big, [but] nice to contribute in my first game,” he said.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP New Zealand's Devon Conway made the highest debut test innings at Lord's, when scoring 200 against England.

“Looking forward to the second innings and hopefully if I get to that position again I’ll try to kick on and make it a big score.”

Conway played a season for Taunton Deane Cricket Club in 2010 when rising up the ranks in South Africa.

“It’s been massive for me in my career. I spent quite a lot of days sitting in the stands watching Marcus Trescothick go about it the way he did. As a fellow left-hander you can always learn quite a lot from him, obviously a massive legend of Somerset and English cricket.”

Conway gets a chance to maintain his stellar averages in a second County Championship appearance against Surrey next week, as division two leaders Somerset try to secure promotion.

Then he takes on England’s new competition The Hundred, for Southern Brave alongside South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. It starts on July 21.

Other Black Caps lining up in the 100-ball competition are Adam Milne and Finn Allen (Birmingham Phoenix), Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham (Welsh Fire), Lockie Ferguson (Manchester Originals) and Colin Munro (Manchester Originals). Allen replaced skipper Kane Williamson who withdrew to rest his left elbow injury.

DEVON CONWAY’S RUNFEST

* Since the start of the New Zealand domestic season in October:

Tests (debut v England at Lord’s, June 2): 6 innings, 379 runs, average 63.16, high score 200

ODIs (debut v Bangladesh at Dunedin, March 20): 3 innings, 225 runs, avg 75, HS 126

T20Is (debut v West Indies at Auckland, November 27): 11 innings, 473 runs, avg 59.12, strike rate 151, HS 99no

First-class:

For Wellington (Plunket Shield): 9 innings, 456 runs, avg 50.66, HS 157

For Somerset (County Championship): 1 innings, 88 runs

Twenty20:

For Wellington (Super Smash): 10 innings, 455 runs, avg 65, SR 136, HS 93no

For Somerset (T20 Blast): 5 innings, 235 runs, avg 78.33, SR 126, HS 81no