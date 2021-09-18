Lockie Ferguson on catching Covid, bubble life and the IPL resumption with some familiar faces

Lockie Ferguson punched the air and roared, as a big Headingley crowd went wild and the flame machine burned merrily.

Yorkshire’s newest adopted cricketing hero was tasked with the final over, and removed Lancashire trio Luke Wells, Luke Wood and Tom Hartley in successive deliveries for a hat-trick, and a coveted victory in English cricket’s toughest rivalry.

That was 11 weeks ago in Leeds, a high point of a turbulent and stressful recent period for New Zealand’s quickest bowler. Eerily, his fellow Black Caps speedster Adam Milne did the same, a hat-trick for Kent, on the same day in the Twenty20 Blast.

ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX via Photosport Yorkshire’s Lockie Ferguson skittles Lancashire’s Luke Wood for the second wicket of his hat-trick in the T20 Blast in July.

“It was one of those crazy overs, they needed 20 and I thought ‘sweet I’ve got this’ and the first three balls were a disaster and they got 10 runs off it and I thought ‘jeez I’m going to lose the game from here’,” Ferguson tells Stuff from Abu Dhabi, where he’s rejoined Brendon McCullum’s Kolkata Knight Riders for the Indian Premier League.

“Adam Lyth, the captain, was saying ‘don’t panic, don’t panic’ which made me laugh, but he’s a Yorkshire legend and he was pretty pumped up. You could see how much it meant for the Yorkshire boys to beat Lancashire at home.”

So, onto the quarterfinal, against Sussex, scheduled for August 24. Not so fast. After playing five matches for Manchester Originals in The Hundred, Ferguson did a commentary stint and, the next day, something wasn’t right.

“I felt a little bit tired but nothing to write home about. Then on that Wednesday we were notified of a positive [Covid-19] case within the Manchester group and I got tested Thursday and it came back Friday, unfortunately positive.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport Lockie Ferguson will be back in the black kit at the T20 World Cup in the UAE next month (file photo).

“I had two days where I was pretty feverish, not really a cough, just feverish and lost taste and smell. Just a bit achy for two or three days which wasn’t ideal, then the body managed to get over it and I had another six days in isolation in my apartment.”

Ferguson says it was fourth time unlucky, catching Covid-19. He was a close contact of KKR and Black Caps team-mate Tim Seifert who tested positive in May as IPL players were evacuated from India with the virus infiltrating team bubbles. Then two of his Yorkshire team-mates tested positive but Ferguson avoided it, too.

“Mum was pretty worried and checking in on me, as Mums do, and Dad as well. The attitude in the UK is obviously different [to New Zealand] and everything is back to normal. The Yorkshire boys were gutted I was missing the quarterfinal, as I was, but once I got over the symptoms I was sweet.”

Ferguson had his first Covid-19 jab in the UK and was booked for his second when he tested positive. He hopes to get that in the United Arab Emirates where he’ll spend the next two months, at the IPL then the T20 World Cup with the Black Caps who were semifinalists in 2016.

Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics via Photosport New Zealand team-mates Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders) will go head to head on Tuesday (NZT).

After completing six days in isolation in Abu Dhabi, his arrival delayed until he’d tested negative, Ferguson had his first day of relative freedom in the team bubble on Wednesday and a bat and bowl in the nets.

With Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins unavailable, replaced in the squad by Tim Southee, Ferguson says he’s fit and ready and can’t wait to play, if selected, against Royal Challengers Bangalore early on Tuesday (2am NZT). Now coached by Mike Hesson, RCB boast Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Black Cap Kyle Jamieson who impressed with nine wickets in phase one of the season, after going for $2.86 million at auction.

Ferguson said being reunited with his compatriots McCullum, Southee, Seifert, bowling coach Kyle Mills and strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson at KKR lifted his spirits amid a year like no other.

“It’s been great for mental growth. You don’t lack motivation when you play, but there’s been lulls when you’re unsure where you are, and I had a flight change and was still testing positive, just things like that with the nature of the times.

ARJUN SINGH/Sportzpics via Photosport Lockie Ferguson is back training with Kolkata Knight Riders after a lengthy isolation following his case of Covid-19 in the UK.

“One thing I really noticed is, being around Kiwis is great and feels like home. We’ve got a good contingent in the KKR group and it’s great to be around people you feel comfortable around. Then the T20 World Cup and a few more familiar faces which is exciting.”

The UAE pitches have more pace and bounce than India, and Ferguson has bowled well there before. KKR need him to hit the ground running, as they sit seventh with 2-5 record and seven matches remaining.

Ferguson is one of 10 Black Caps at the IPL after the late inclusions of Southee and Glenn Phillips (Rajasthan Royals). Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) will play his first innings in a competitive match since the World Test Championship final win over India in June, early on Thursday (NZT) after a prolonged rest period for his troublesome elbow.

All 10 Black Caps will remain for the T20 World Cup at the same venues, armed with vital intel on conditions and some of their main rivals, notably the Indians who they meet in the group phase on November 1. Ferguson hopes they can provide a boost for Kiwis watching in the early hours back home.

“We’re as confident as any team going in. T20 is one of those games if you get on a roll you can do some pretty special things. If you look at our squad we’ll definitely be competing with the top teams for sure,” Ferguson says.

“With the experience we’ve had, and a lot of the [2019] World Cup squad are playing here in the UAE. There will be a lot of positives out of that, understanding the conditions and feeling comfortable here, and we’ve got a lot of experience.

“Certainly an exciting prospect, hopefully we can get on a roll early and push for a finals spot, then once you get there it’s anyone’s game. I would love to go a step further than the one and only final I’ve played.”

Black Caps at the Indian Premier League:

*First match of the UAE leg: Chennai v Mumbai, Monday 2am (NZT)

TRENT BOULT

Team: Mumbai Indians (4-3, currently 4th)

Season to date: 26.2 overs, 8 wickets at 27.87, economy rate 8.46, best bowling 3-28

LOCKIE FERGUSON

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (2-5, 7th)

Season to date: DNP

KYLE JAMIESON

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore (5-2, 3rd)

Season to date: 24 overs, 9 wickets at 24.55, ER 9.2, BB 3-41

ADAM MILNE

Team: Mumbai Indians (4-3, 4th)

Season to date: 3 overs, 0-33

JIMMY NEESHAM

Team: Mumbai Indians (4-3, 4th)

Season to date: 1 innings, 0 runs; 2 overs, 0-26

GLENN PHILLIPS

Team: Rajasthan Royals (3-4, 5th)

Season to date: New signing, replacing Jos Buttler

MITCHELL SANTNER

Team: Chennai Super Kings (5-2, 2nd)

Season to date: DNP

TIM SEIFERT

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (2-5, 7th)

Season to date: DNP

TIM SOUTHEE

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (2-5, 7th)

Season to date: New signing, replacing Pat Cummins

KANE WILLIAMSON

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad (1-6, 8th)

Season to date: 4 innings, 128 runs at 128, strike rate 127, highest score 66no