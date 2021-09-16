India tour of New Zealand postponed as cricket's hefty MIQ allocation revealed

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will go head to head in India in November, but they won’t be touring New Zealand until later next year.

India’s tour this summer has been postponed until later next year, as New Zealand Cricket shoehorns three other visiting men’s sides and the ICC Women’s World Cup into a Covid-crammed schedule.

Virat Kohli’s side are listed for three one-day internationals against the Black Caps, in New Zealand, on the International Cricket Council’s Future Tours Programme as part of the World Cup Super League for qualifying spots for the 2023 tournament.

An NZC spokesman confirmed India would not be touring this season as per the FTP, and would fulfil those obligations later in 2022, after the next scheduled men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November.

NZ Cricket Heavy security shadows touring side in Rawalpindi as they prepare for first match in Pakistan since 2003.

It leaves Bangladesh, The Netherlands and South Africa as the Black Caps’ three inbound rivals this season, before seven visiting women’s sides arrive to take on the White Ferns in the 50-over World Cup from March 4 until April 3.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: MIQ shuts down idea of extra facility for sports stars stranded overseas

* Armoured buses, gun-toting police shield Martin Guptill and Black Caps on first tour of Pakistan

* Black Caps divvy up $2.27 million in prizemoney, eye first world title defence in India

* New Zealand vs India: 'It has to be a test of character over three tests': Virat Kohli questions one-off final



The Black Caps’ tour of India in November, featuring two tests and three T20 internationals, means they won’t return home until early December and complete their 14 days of managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) just before Christmas.

It means no Boxing Day test, and the first match of the home summer against Bangladesh pushed back to at least December 28 or later, so that players and staff can briefly return to their families after months in Covid bubbles.

Shamsul Haque Tanku/Photosport Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in New Zealand in December for their cricket tour.

“We’ve got to be mindful of players coming back from a long winter and we’ve got to give them time at home as well,” NZC chief executive David White previously told Stuff.

NZC was otherwise tight-lipped on the Black Caps’ home schedule as it finalises details with the touring sides’ boards, taking into account their schedules and quarantine requirements in other countries.

The FTP has Bangladesh listed to play two tests and three T20Is, The Netherlands three ODIs (also part of the World Cup Super League), and South Africa two tests and three T20Is.

The Bangladesh and South Africa tests are part of the next World Test Championship cycle as the Black Caps defend their title.

Wednesday’s public release of the Government’s latest MIQ allocations for sports teams, businesspeople and entertainers confirmed places for Bangladesh, The Netherlands and South Africa, plus 181 spots for visiting players and officials for the Women’s World Cup on various dates in January/February.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sophie Devine and the White Ferns will take on Australia and six other sides at home in the Women’s World Cup next year.

According to the release, Bangladesh have 35 spots set aside for their tour squad, from early December, as do South Africa (35 people, early February) and The Netherlands (35 people, March).

The Black Caps are also locked in for a tour of Australia featuring three ODIs and one T20I from January 30 until February 8, but aren’t listed for MIQ spots on return, which will depend on whether a quarantine-free trans-Tasman bubble is back in action by then.

MIQ availability continues to be a hot topic as individual athletes plying their trade overseas – such as tennis player Michael Venus, ironman athlete Braden Currie, triathlete Hayden Wilde and golfer Ryan Fox –face difficulties securing a voucher.

Other sports teams listed on the release as having MIQ spots confirmed later this year are the touring All Blacks and Black Ferns (each 65 people in late November), netball’s Silver Ferns (24 people, late January) and the Winter Olympians (53 people, late February) and Winter Paralympians (11 people, late March).

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Kane Williamson and the Black Caps will play two tests apiece against Bangladesh and South Africa at home as they try to defend their WTC title.

Black Caps and staff returning from the current tour of Pakistan and the Indian Premier League in October, and the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November, also have MIQ spots approved (24 and 20 respectively).

Last season NZC hosted West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia (men and women) and England women who were all approved for MIQ spots.

The group allocations are decided by a Border Exception Ministerial group, headed by Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi.

To be eligible, groups need to be sponsored by a government agency, and must be determined by the ministers to be in the national interest or have a “significant” economic impact.

Sport NZ is the sponsoring agency for all the touring teams, while the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (major events) is the sponsoring agency listed for the Women’s World Cup which is run by the ICC.