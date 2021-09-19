Black Caps cricketers to get MIQ emergency access on return from aborted Pakistan tour

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White has negotiated MIQ access for Black Caps after their aborted Pakistan tour. (File photo)

The Black Caps cricketers will get emergency MIQ access on their return home from their aborted tour of Pakistan.

Twenty-four members of the 34-strong strong Black Caps party which left Islamabad Airport on Saturday night for Dubai are expected to come home over the next week or so once flights and MIQ beds are confirmed.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a direct threat made towards the Black Caps was credible.

The tour was aborted after the New Zealand Government passed on “credible, direct and targeted threats’' to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), which then decided to cancel its tour.

Chief executive David White said NZC already had MIQ places booked for the scheduled end of the tour and had now “worked through with the Government authorities the ability to use them earlier”.

“And obviously the ones we had before will be cancelled. But our players will be able to get home earlier as we’ve worked through that with the Government agencies,’’ White said on Sunday.

He said 24 would return “over the next week or so’’, and the balance of the touring party would remain in the United Arab Emirates and join up with the Black Caps’ T20 World Cup squad, ahead of that tournament commencing on October 17.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said work was being done on “how to accommodate’’ the Black Caps, “because their movement back into the country is obviously sooner than expected’'.

Shamsul Haque Tanku/Photosport Black Caps skipper Tom Latham in Bangladesh before the tour to Pakistan.

“My understanding is a large portion of those cricket members will be coming back from their midpoint and the majority of them, but not all of them, are able to be accommodated immediately,’' she said at her Sunday afternoon press conference.

Ardern understood MIQ were “working closely with NZ Cricket to find additional capacity’’.

“Keep in mind we often operate with some capacity for emergency situations, not large amounts, and so that's what we are working through in order to try and accommodate this emergency need.’’

Ardern said the government had some “emergency contingency’’ it kept available, “in case, for any reason, we need to close down another (MIQ) facility or so on”.

“We are finding ways to accommodate them, not all of them however at once because we obviously don't always have capacity for that.”