Boult, Milne on fire but Mumbai Indians lose to Chennai Super Kings as IPL resumes

Trent Boult took two wickets for the Mumbai Indians, as did Adam Milne, but they couldn’t restart the IPL with a win. (File photo)

Black Caps Trent Boult and Adam Milne combined to give the Mumbai Indians a perfect start as the Indian Premier League resumed on Monday [NZ time].

But their early efforts with the ball were ultimately all for nought as Stephen Fleming’s Chennai Super Kings marked the restart in the United Arab Emirates with a 20-run win.

That result seemed almost inconceivable as the fast-bowling pair went about their work with the new ball at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, reducing Chennai to 24-4 at the end of the six-over powerplay.

Boult had Faf du Plessis caught by Milne at third man for a duck in the opening over, a wicket maiden, then had an out-of-sorts Suresh Raina caught at cover point for 4.

READ MORE:

* Lockie Ferguson on catching Covid, bubble life and the IPL resumption with some familiar faces

* India's flexing of power brings prospect of second annual IPL in US 'disturbingly closer'

* Former fast bowler Shane Bond to assist Black Caps at Twenty20 World Cup

* Black Caps in limbo as Indian Premier League suspended indefinitely amid Covid-19 surge



Milne had Moeen Ali caught for a duck then removed MS Dhoni, who hit the ball hard and flat to Boult at deep square leg on 3, and also forced Ambati Rayudu to retire hurt after hitting him on the arm.

By the time they returned at the death, the Super Kings were in full flight. Milne went for 10 off his final over to finish with 2-21 while Boult went for 24 – conceding three sixes – and finished with 2-35.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad carried his bat to make 88 off 58 for Chennai while Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 23 off 8, an innings which included two sixes off Boult.

The Super Kings, coached by former Black Cap Fleming, finished on 156-6, a total they might have accepted even before their early setbacks.

Only Saurabh Tiwary, who finished not out on 50 off 40, played an innings of note for the Indians, who finished on 136-8 from their 20 overs, with Milne contributing a run-a-ball 15.

The 2021 IPL season was suspended in May as the Covid-19 situation in India worsened and several teams’ bio-secure bubbles were breached, but has resumed in the UAE, where the Twenty20 World Cup will be held in October and November.

Milne is the only one of the 10 Kiwis involved not included in the Black Caps’ 15-man squad for that tournament, but has been named as a travelling reserve.

Jimmy Neesham is also part of Mumbai’s squad but did not feature, while Mitchell Santner didn’t play for Chennai.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, coached by Brendon McCullum, with Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert, and Tim Southee in their ranks, are in action on Tuesday [first ball 2am NZ time], against Royal Challengers Bangalore, home to fellow Black Cap Kyle Jamieson.