Lockie Ferguson wins battle of Black Caps fast bowlers as Brendon McCullum's Kolkata win again

Two wins from two for Kolkata Knight Riders as Black Caps speedster shines again.

Having shaken off a case of Covid-19, Lockie Ferguson has hit the ground running for coach Brendon McCullum in the Indian Premier League.

The Black Caps fast bowler returned figures of 2-27 as Kolkata Knight Riders beat a powerful Mumbai Indians side by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi on Friday (NZT).

New Zealand team-mates Trent Boult (0-23 off two) and Adam Milne (0-29 off three) were on the losing Mumbai team as they slipped to sixth with a 4-5 record.

Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics via Photosport Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders with captain Eoin Morgan during their win over Mumbai Indians.

KKR, meanwhile, made it two from two on resumption of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and are also 4-5, but moved up to fourth on net run rate.

READ MORE:

* IPL: Lockie Ferguson on target as Kolkata Knight Riders spoil Virat Kohli’s big day for Royal Challengers Bangalore

* Black Caps vs Pakistan: NZ Cricket vows to complete tour obligations 'as soon as possible'

* Lockie Ferguson on catching Covid, bubble life and the IPL resumption with some familiar faces

* Boult, Milne on fire but Mumbai Indians lose to Chennai Super Kings as IPL resumes



Ferguson was a late arrival in the UAE after contracting Covid in the UK, where he was playing for Yorkshire in the Twenty20 Blast and Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics via Photosport Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders charges in against Mumbai Indians.

In their first match this week Ferguson took 2-24 in KKR’s win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, coached by Mike Hesson, captained by Virat Kohli and with Kyle Jamieson in their ranks.

Then on Friday he helped restrict Mumbai to 155-6 batting first, with the late wickets of Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya with clever changes of pace. He also combined with captain Eoin Morgan to run out dangerman Keiron Pollard and ensure a below-par total.

Rahul Tripathi (74 not out off 42 balls) helped KKR canter to victory with 29 balls to spare, as Milne and Boult couldn’t replicate the top-order damage they did against Chennai Super Kings.

Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics via Photosport KKR coach Brendon McCullum and his team have started well in the UAE with two successive wins.

After the first full round in the UAE, Ferguson, Boult, Milne, Jamieson and captain Kane Williamson (who scored 18 in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s loss to Delhi Capitals) are the Black Caps who’ve made their starting XIs.

Tim Southee and Tim Seifert (KKR), Mitchell Santner (Chennai), Jimmy Neesham (Mumbai) and Glenn Phillips (Rajasthan Royals) were all overlooked among their teams’ quota of four overseas players.