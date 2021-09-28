Kane Williamson hits form in IPL to guide struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory

At the same ground where the Black Caps will meet India at the Twenty20 World Cup, Kane Williamson produced his first significant innings since the World Test Championship final at just the right time.

New Zealand’s captain hit an unbeaten 51 off 41 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad, as his struggling Indian Premier League side beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Dubai early on Tuesday (NZT).

In Williamson’s third innings of IPL 2021, take two, it secured the Sunrisers just their second win from 10 as they remain last on the ladder with four matches to play. Their coach, Trevor Bayliss, has already conceded they can’t make the final.

Pankaj Nangia/Sportzpics via Photosport Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 51 led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a rare IPL victory (file photo).

More importantly for Williamson’s Black Caps side, it was a timely show of form one month out from their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Sharjah on October 27 (NZT). They then face India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium early on November 1 (NZT) in a huge match for their semifinal hopes.

READ MORE:

* Lockie Ferguson on catching Covid, bubble life and the IPL resumption with some familiar faces

* Auckland, Northern Districts teams to miss opening rounds of domestic cricket due to lockdown

* How 'unsettled' Black Caps regroup for their T20 World Cup opener against a wounded Pakistan

* IPL: Kane Williamson replaces axed David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper



Williamson took an extended break in England following his double of 49 not out and 52 against India at Southampton, two hugely significant innings in a low-scoring match which helped clinch the world title in June.

With his sore left elbow continuing to niggle away, Williamson sat out The Hundred in the UK in order to rest and rehabilitate the injury. In his first innings since the WTC final he scored 18 and 1 as the Sunrisers lost both matches in the United Arab Emirates in the past week.

Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics via Photosport Kane Williamson and his Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled in IPL 2021 (file photo).

On Tuesday, the Sunrisers restricted the Royals to 164-5, as in-form Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips was again omitted from their XI for West Indies opener Evin Lewis (6) and English power hitter Liam Livingstone (4).

England’s Jason Roy (60 off 42 balls) gave the Sunrisers a flying start and Williamson, arriving at 57-1 in the sixth over, calmly guided them to victory with nine balls to spare.

He hit five fours and a six, the latter a sweetly timed back foot punch over extra cover, as he finished the job with successive boundaries.

In seven IPL innings this year, in India and the UAE, Williamson has 198 runs at an average of 66 and strike rate of 114.

Sunrisers got there without Australian opener David Warner who was a curious omission from the side and remained at the team hotel, having been dropped as skipper for Williamson at the start of this season.

Of the 10 Black Caps at the IPL in the UAE, Phillips, Tim Seifert and Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings) and Jimmy Neesham (Mumbai Indians) are yet to see game time since it resumed.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been the standout New Zealand player of the IPL resumption for coach Brendon McCullum’s KKR, snaring five wickets in three matches and clocking 153kmh on the speed radar in their defeat to Chennai Super Kings.

Pace bowlers Trent Boult, Adam Milne and Kyle Jamieson are the only other Black Caps to see game time since the IPL resumed.