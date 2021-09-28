Season over for David Warner? Australian cricket star on the outer at Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

David Warner and Kane Williamson have both skippered Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL (file photo).

David Warner’s Indian Premier League campaign appears to be over after he was dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (NZT) in another serious setback for Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup preparations.

The IPL was to be a major part of Australia’s build-up for key players heading into next month’s T20 World Cup, a tournament Australia has never won.

However, with the rare exception of one sparkling performance from Glenn Maxwell, Australians have performed indifferently or been ruled out through injury.

Warner has been a star with the Sunrisers, scoring more than 4000 runs for the franchise and captaining them to the 2016 IPL title.

However, he was dropped as a captain and a player before the Indian leg of the tournament was suspended due to Covid-19 and scored just 0 and 2 on its recent resumption in the UAE, where the T20 World Cup will be played.

Warner’s replacement, England white-ball opener Jason Roy, scored a player-of-the-match 60 from 42 balls, powering the bottom-placed Sunrisers to just their second victory of the season with backup from Kane Williamson (51 not out).

Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics via Photosport Once a title-winning captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner is now on the outer (file photo).

Franchise coach Trevor Bayliss said that because his team couldn’t make the finals young players were introduced into the squad, meaning Warner was confined to his hotel, where he may be forced to stay for the remainder of the tournament.

“We have a number of young players that haven't been to the ground. Even as reserves. We wanted to give them an opportunity to come along and experience that. That may continue for a few more games yet. We don't know,” Bayliss said.

“We have got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and pick a squad of 18. That's just the way it is. Dave is obviously watching the game back in the hotel and giving the guys support. It is the same as everyone else. We are all in this together.”

At least Warner had been afforded the opportunity of making it to the crease following the tournament’s resumption.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are two key men in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad in the UAE.

Ricky Ponting may have been one of Australian cricket’s greatest servants but he is doing his home country no favours as coach of Delhi Capitals.

Steve Smith, with a likely move down to No 5, will be an important player for Australia during the T20 World Cup but Ponting has left him out of the Delhi side for their first two matches since the IPL resumption.

Ponting must be doing something right as coach; the Capitals are currently equal first on 16 points with Chennai Super Kings.

He also had Marcus Stoinis as part of the Delhi squad, but the powerful all-rounder injured his hamstring bowling during the Capitals’ first match back.

Stoinis is expected to be fit for the World Cup but the injury is a significant setback for his preparation.

Warner and Smith were among a number of leading players who pulled out of difficult tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, which were intended as preparation for the one major tournament Australia has never won.

Given the poor pitches provided for the T20 matches and equally poor performances by the second-string Australian side, it appears a good tour to have missed.

The one bright spot for Australia in the second leg of this IPL was Glenn Maxwell’s player-of-the-match display for Royal Chargers Bangalore on Sunday.

The dangerous all-rounder scored 56 from just 37 balls, with three sixes and six fours, then claimed 2-23 with his off-breaks as RCB easily accounted for the Mumbai Indians.

But Maxwell’s dominant display came after earlier scores of 10 and 11.