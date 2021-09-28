Chris Cairns inspired by daughter Isabel's poster with Arthur Ashe quote

The former Black Caps star is undergoing rehabilitation in Canberra after heart surgery and then suffering a stroke.

Paralysed former Black Caps allrounder Chris Cairns has begun his long road to recovery in Australia, buoyed by an inspirational message from his 10-year-old daughter.

Cairns, 51, shared on Instagram a poster written by daughter Isabel which includes a quote by legendary tennis player Arthur Ashe.

“My 10 year old daughter is a tennis player and when I woke up and came out of my haze in ICU I saw that she had made me a poster and [Cairns’ wife] Mel stuck it on my wall,” he wrote.

“It was a quote by Arthur Ashe (fitting as the US Open was also on at the time and got me through a few of those long nights in ICU). ‘Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can.’ 500 reps each leg this morning. Going for 600 tomorrow!”

Last week Cairns shared video of his hospital stay and support from his family, after he suffered a major medical event, an aortic dissection, in Canberra last month.

He was rushed to Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital where he underwent life-saving surgery, but suffered a stroke in his spine which left him with paralysis in his legs.

Twitter/ChrisCairns168 Chris Cairns provides a video update after undergoing heart surgery and suffering a spinal stroke.

Earlier, Cairns shared a video message on social media where he said it would “provide me with possibly the greatest challenge I’ve ever faced in rehab going forward”.

The images in last week’s video showed touching moments with his wife Mel and children Isabel and Noah. It finished with images from Cairns’ rehabilitation exercises in Canberra.

In that post, Cairns wrote: “There was a good portion of the last few weeks that I was asleep, as those around me worked tirelessly to keep me alive. Mel put together a few shots to catch me up and we added a couple from the last 2 weeks as I’ve started the rehab process. #makeitcount”.