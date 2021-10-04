Tim Southee in IPL playoffs hunt as Kane Williamson's struggles continue

Tim Southee has kept his Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League’s playoffs picture with a thrilling win over Kane Williamson’s hapless Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata earned a six-wicket win with two balls remaining in a low-scoring match in Dubai on Monday (NZT).

That kept Kolkata in fourth place on a tight table and likely needing to win their last round-robin match against the sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals to make the playoffs.

The loss kept the Sunrisers bottom of the table with just two wins from 12 matches in a horror campaign.

Batting first, the Sunrisers made 115-8 off their 20 overs with Williamson top-scoring with 26 off 21 balls, including four fours.

Southee was in good form with the ball for Kolkata, taking 2-26 off his four overs. That included trapping opener Wriddhiman Saha for a first-ball duck in the opening over.

Shubman Gill’s 57 off 51 balls provided the base for Kolkata’s slow but successful run chase.

In Monday’s other match,the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Punjab Kings by six runs.

The win kept Bangalore in third spot and guaranteed them a place in the playoffs while Punjab’s hopes now hang by a thread.