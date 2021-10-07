IPL: Kane Williamson superbly runs out Glenn Maxwell, named player of the match in rare Sunrisers win

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson changed the game with his run out of star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Kane Williamson's brilliant run out of star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tipped the scales his side's favour as the Sunrisers Hyderabad collected a rare, thrilling victory in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Black Caps skipper was named player of the match after scoring 31 from 29 balls and for taking two catches as he captained Hyderabad to their third win from 13 matches.

The Sunrisers successfully defended 141-7 against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore team, winning by four runs in Dubai on Thursday (NZ time).

SKY SPORT/SCREENSHOT Kane Willamson running out Glenn Maxwell in the IPL

But it was Williamson's crucial run out of Maxwell that turned the match on its head because the Australian international was beginning to find the boundary with ease.

Maxwell was unbeaten on 40 at the start of the 15th over, with Bangalore 92-3 and needing 50 to win from 36 balls, after hitting three fours and two sixes.

However, his 25-ball stay at the crease ended when he ran for a risky, quick single to regain the strike from Devdutt Padikkal.

Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL/PHOTOSPORT Kane Williamson was named man of the match as the Sunrisers won only their third match of the IPL (FILE PHOTO).

Williamson was fielding at cover and fired the ball at the stumps while off balance, in mid-air, and Maxwell was run out comfortably.

South African slogger AB de Villiers walked to middle for the final overs but couldn’t lift Bangalore to victory despite hitting a six in the last over off Bhuvneshar Kumar.

“Maxi's run out was the key moment for us,” Bangalore captain Kohli said.

“With AB you're never out of the game. Things could have gone anywhere and Sunrisers held their nerves to not allow us to get away.''

The match came down to the last ball, with de Villiers needing another six to win it, but Kumar only went for a single from a wide, full toss and Bangalore finished four runs short on 137-6.

“[It was] nice to dismiss Maxwell, dismissing him one way or another was the thing to be done,” Williamson said.

“To close it out at the death, to turn up and show the fight when we're not in contention, was great to see.”

The Sunrisers are bottom of the ladder and out of contention for the play-offs but upset Kohli’s side, who are third in the table and already through to the finals.

Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for IPL/PHOTOSPORT Kane Williamson giving his verdict (FILE PHOTO).

“It was great to see these small improvements. The conditions are challenging and to see the fight and the heart in the second half was great to see,” Williamson added.

“It's been a challenging season, and it's been some great opportunities for some youngsters.

“We've had a lot of last-over finishes and being on the right side of those is clearly helpful. But one thing tonight is it was satisfying for the group.”

Jason Roy top-scored with 44 off 38 balls, but once Dan Christian had the English opener caught off his own bowling in the 15th over, Hyderabad lost their way after being sent into bat.

The tournament's leading wicket-taker, Harshal Patel, stretched his tally to 29 by claiming 3-33 as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha (10) and Jason Holder (16) in his last two overs, as well as the earlier wicket of Williamson for 31, bowling the Kiwi.

In reply, Bangalore lost skipper Kohli in the first over when he tried to play Kumar across the line and was trapped LBW for five.

Padikkal (41) and Maxwell revived the chase with a 54-run partnership, but Maxwell was run out and Padikkal holed out in the deep to give Rashid Khan (1-39) a wicket off his penultimate ball in the 17th over.

Left-handed Shahbaz Ahmed (14) struck two boundaries, but de Villiers couldn't capitalise on some lose deliveries from Kumar in the last over.

